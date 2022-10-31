Thankfully, Northern Ireland is filled to the brim with fun and interesting things to do indoors throughout all six counties.
From historical experiences to interactive trips, there is something for everyone to enjoy, including the whole family.
Here are 27 indoor experiences worth trying out.
1. W5, Belfast
An award-winning centre of scientific discovery, W5 is a great day out for people of all ages. It boasts over 250 exhibits across eight different zones, focusing on a wide array of topics ranging from film production to climate change. There are daily scientific shows at their dedicated science bar as well as a multi-storey climbing experience. For more information, go to w5online.co.uk
Photo: Image from visitbelfast.com
2. Belfast Cookery School
The Belfast Cookery School was created out of a passion for good food, with a wide variety of courses available for people of all ages, skill levels and appetites. With a professional chef walking you through each step with easy to follow instructions, participants will be able to learn how to cook wonderful dishes that they can recreate at home.
For more information, go to belfastcookeryschool.com
Photo: Image from Belfast Cookery School via Facebook
3. Ulster Museum, Belfast
The Ulster Museum features something for everyone, with exhibits spanning topics such as art, science and the course of human history. It houses artefacts from the past and present of Northern Ireland, as well as many items from further afield. For more information, go to nmni.com/Ulster-Museum
Photo: Image from visitbelfast.com
4. Whitehead Railway Museum
A trip to the Whitehead Railway Museum allows you to get up close and personal with the giants of the steam age. The Railway Preservation Society of Ireland has a vast collection of historic railway locomotives and carriages from across the last two centuries, many of which you can climb aboard. Their museum and workshop are in the same building, so you can even see some of the restoration work taking place. Interactive displays and dressing up are available for younger visitors to help to bring the Edwardian experience to life. For more information, go to steamtrainsireland.com
Photo: Image from steamtrainsireland.com