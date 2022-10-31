4. Whitehead Railway Museum

A trip to the Whitehead Railway Museum allows you to get up close and personal with the giants of the steam age. The Railway Preservation Society of Ireland has a vast collection of historic railway locomotives and carriages from across the last two centuries, many of which you can climb aboard. Their museum and workshop are in the same building, so you can even see some of the restoration work taking place. Interactive displays and dressing up are available for younger visitors to help to bring the Edwardian experience to life. For more information, go to steamtrainsireland.com

Photo: Image from steamtrainsireland.com