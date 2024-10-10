5 autumn festivals offering seasonal fun this year across Northern Ireland

Whilst autumn may start in September, it appears there’s a rush early into all things Christmas, so put the winter season on hold a little and dive into autumnal celebrations whilst you still can.
From Halloween festivities to classic autumnal occasions, there is an event for every family to enjoy.
Take a look at these five festivals taking place across Northern Ireland this autumn:
1. Halloween Bazaar at Montalto, Ballynahinch: October 10-28
Arguably the most festive gathering you’ll find in Northern Ireland, the Halloween Bazaar at Montalto spans across four weeks, giving you plenty of time to experience all the offerings inside the marvellous market. Showcasing arts, crafts and homemade foods from local artisans, there are a wealth of treasures to take home alongside memories of the delectable BBQ, meeting in-house witch Hazel, dancing away to the DJ, watching the firework display, playing spooky games and more. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/halloween-bazaar-at-montalto Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Oktoberfest Belfast: October 10-26
Germany meets Ireland in this annual European tradition when it returns to Belfast every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in October, sharing a platter of delicious food and drink. Based in the capital’s Custom House Square, visitors can expect lederhosen, an Oom Pa Pa band, brilliantly bratwurst and, of course, good craic within this autumn staple. For more information, go to oktoberfestbelfast.com Photo: Oktoberfest Belfast Facebook
3. Pumpkin Fest, Rostrevor: October 31
This family friendly event is a brilliant way to spend Halloween with your little ones, with the annual Pumpkin Fest held by An Cuan, Rostrevor. Get involved with the curious crafts, fantastic games and picture perfect pumpkin painting before getting stuck into the festive food on October 31. For more information, go to facebook.com/pumpkin-fest-an-cuan Photo: unsplash
4. Derry Halloween: October 28-31
Derry Halloween is not only the island of Ireland’s largest spooky season festival, but it also takes the title of Europe’s biggest, welcoming the spirit of Samhain through the city’s iconic walls for four days at the end of October. The Walled City Trail will take brave autumn lovers through Derry, explaining the history, heritage and folklore surrounding the pagan holiday of Halloween through enthralling aerial performances, musical tunes and pyrotechnic displays. For more information, go to derryhalloween.com Photo: Derry Halloween website
