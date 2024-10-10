5 autumn festivals offering seasonal fun this year across Northern Ireland

4 . Derry Halloween: October 28-31

Derry Halloween is not only the island of Ireland’s largest spooky season festival, but it also takes the title of Europe’s biggest, welcoming the spirit of Samhain through the city’s iconic walls for four days at the end of October. The Walled City Trail will take brave autumn lovers through Derry, explaining the history, heritage and folklore surrounding the pagan holiday of Halloween through enthralling aerial performances, musical tunes and pyrotechnic displays. For more information, go to derryhalloween.com Photo: Derry Halloween website