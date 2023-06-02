Northern Ireland is gearing up to host some exciting sporting events this year.
Despite the Belfast Marathon, Season Opening Car and Superkart Race Meeting’s completion, 2023’s year of sport has only just begun.
Whether you’re an avid sports follower, or just looking for a fun family day out, here are five big sports events to pop in your calendar.
1. SuperCup NI Finals Day - Coleraine, July 28
The SuperCup NI attracts up to 50,000 visitors throughout its duration. It has a world-recognised reputation for being one of the leading international youth football tournaments in the world - the final is not a match to miss. For more information, go to supercupni.com Photo: unsplash
2. Cars At The Castle 2023 - Necarne Castle, Castle Irvine Demesne, Irvinestown, June 4
This car, bike and motorsport show is the biggest of its kind in Fermanagh, with more than 400 vehicles on show. Cars At The Castle 2023 is open to all makes and models, including vintage, classic and modified vehicles - if it has an engine, it’s welcome. For more information, go to allevents.in/cookstown/cars-at-the-castle Photo: unsplash
3. ISPS HANDA World Invitational - August 17-20
Split between the Massereene Golf Club and Galgorm Castle, the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, presented by AVIV Clinics, is one of the most innovative events in the world of golf.
Some of the top players in golf, from the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, and Ladies European Tour, will compete for prize money. For more information, go to worldinvitational.golf Photo: unsplash
4. Mash Direct Belfast City Half Marathon - multiple locations in Belfast September 17
Selling out four years in a row, this year's Mash Direct Belfast City Half Marathon starts and finishes in Ormeau Park. Cheer on the runners as they complete the route within three hours. For more information, go to belfastcitymarathon.com Photo: unsplash