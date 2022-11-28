Whilst we all love to sing along to modern Christmas bops, a traditional carol is practically unbeatable when it comes to spreading festive cheer.

Ranging from intimate evenings with a choir to a variety of soloists in one show on stage, carol concerts top off the holiday season by instilling joy and Christmas spirit into everyone who attends.

Whether you’re happy attending a carol concert in a religious setting or would rather go to an event without religious ties, there are plenty of options to choose from in Belfast in December.

Enjoy seasonal music and song at a carol service.

Check out this list of carol concerts happening in the city:

Christmas Evenings in Ballycultra – Friday, December 9 and 16

This family-friendly duo of events is filled with plenty of festive crafts for the children to complete as well as Christmas carols hosted in Kilmore Church.

Sung by the Fortwilliam Musical Society and accompanied by harpist Rebecca Hall, there is something for everyone to enjoy, all whilst feeling festive.

For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/christmas-evenings-at-ulster-folk-museum/

Carol Service, St Anne’s Cathedral – Wednesday, December 14

NI Chamber’s Christmas Carol Service is back once more, filling St Anne’s Cathedral with Christmas cheer through traditional carols and hymns.

Following the service, a reception with mulled wine and mince pies is set to be held at Ulster University’s Belfast campus, making it an evening packed with festive fun.

For more information, go to northernirelandchamber.com/carol-service

Carols at the Museum, Ulster Museum – Thursday, December 15 and Friday, December 16

Hosted in the Ulster Museum amongst the surroundings of the Botanic Gardens, Sestina Music is guaranteed to uplift and rejuvenate the audience with their hour-long event filled with Christmas music and seasonal readings.

Available for two nights, the show provides a great escape from the hustle and bustle of the city centre and into the intimate setting of a carol concert.

For more information, go to sestinamusic.com/carols2022

Christmas at the Cathedral, St Anne’s Cathedral – Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17

Another carol concert hosted within the picturesque St Anne’s Cathedral, Christmas at the Cathedral features a range of talented performers for two nights of Christmas joy.

Included in the line-up are Derry Girls star Ian McElhinny, flautist Eimear McGeown and multi-instrumentalist Matthew Campbell, all of whom are sure to make the festivities even more cheerful.

For more information, go to petercorryproductions.com/christmas-at-the-cathedral

Candlelight Christmas, Clonard Monastery – Monday, December 19

Another returning Christmas extravaganza is Clonard Monastery’s Candlelight Christmas, which sees the evening be transformed into a celebration of the holiday through a variety of songs.

The concert includes a full band playing a wide range of different songs and carols across two nights.

