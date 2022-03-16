5 great things to do in Causeway Coast & Glens this weekend

1. Mosside Tractor Run

Start your engines and get along to Mosside on Saturday (March 19) for the charity Mosside Tractor Run.

Starting at Mosside Orange Hall, the parade commences at 12 noon with registration from 11am.

Proceeds to Air Ambulance NI and hall funds..and there will be a special guest appearance from Donkey 262!

All welcome.

2. Hits from the Musicals

Partial to the odd show tune or two? Then get along to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine this Friday and Saturday (March 18 and 19) at 7.30pm.

Coleraine Arts and Stage Society present their Dream Roles Showcase featuring all the hits from your favourite musical theatre shows.

Tickets are just £7 and are available from the Riverside Theatre https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/

3. ‘Incognito’ in Portrush

Incognito - an exciting merger of digital technology, live theatre and storytelling is coming to Portrush from March 17 -19 and members of the public are needed to take part!

Combining a ground-breaking mix of live actors and technology, this is a theatre experience on the move played by a number of teams simultaneously, working together to thwart a threat and avert disaster.

The mission is to take part in this covert operation against a target who uses a number of aliases including a stage hypnotist to manipulate memories and minds.

Incognito will take place in Portrush on March 17, 18, and 19 at 2.30pm.

It is free to play and will take around 90 minutes to complete. All you need is a smartphone to download the App and game content.

To book, go to https://big-telly.com/portfolio/incognito-portrush/

4. Causeway Craft Trail Open Studio Weekend

Makers and collectives are throwing open their studio doors to the public this weekend (March 19 and 20) as part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Causeway Craft Trail.

A warm welcome awaits you so please drop in, meet the makers, and listen to their stories during an up-close experience of basket weaving, pottery, felting, jewellery design, boat making and more.

You’ll be able to see their studios, enjoy a live demonstration and be inspired by the stunning locations which form the Causeway Craft Trail across the Borough.

For more information on the Causeway Craft Trail go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com

5. Ligger’s Ball

The legendary Ligger’s Ball returns to the north coast this Saturday (March 19) with a list of bands lined up to get everyone up and dancing.

Hosted by Kelly’s Portrush, the Ball will feature Both Barrels Betty, Juke Joint Blues Band, The Foley Hucks, Lonesome Pete, DJs Toddy and Aluminium, Marty Rice and DJ Ash, Natalia and Ciara, Italian Hallion and Needle Knievel.

Doors open at 8.30pm. Over 18s only. Tickets £12 or pay at the door. All funds split between two charities: Help Musicians Northern Ireland and Paul’s Legacy.

1. Incognito Portrush is a Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council event in association with Big Telly funded by Tourism NI Photo Sales

4. Pictured at The Blackheath Pottery for the launch of the new Causeway Craft Trail are Kerrie McGonigle (Destination Manager), Babs Belshaw, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes and Karen Smyth (Acting Cultural Services Development Officer) Photo Sales