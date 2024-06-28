From the rolling green hills to the vibrant communities on offer, Armagh offers a blend of history, culture and natural beauty waiting to be explored.
Whether you're seeking outdoor adventures, unique experiences or tranquil spots to unwind, Armagh has something to captivate every traveller’s soul.
Here are five hidden gems to explore in Armagh:
1. Long Meadow Cider Farm Tour and Tasting Experience, Long Meadow Farm, 87 Loughgall Road, Portadown
oin the McKeever family on their orchard farm to hear all about the family traditions that have developed over three generations of apple farming.You can also learn all about the heritage of apple growing in the county and witness how the family makes their high quality products on site. Take advantage of the walking tour around the orchard, during which you might even see the pink blossom if you’re visiting in May or, you might even taste some of the freshest apples that the country has to offer if you’re lucky.To find out more about Long Meadow, visit their website longmeadowcider.comPhoto: Long Meadow Farm website
2. Oxford Island Nature Reserve Discovery Centre, Annaloist Road, Craigavon
Oxford Island Nature Reserve Discovery Centre is a fully accessible site where visitors can learn all about the history, culture and wildlife around Lough Neagh. With four miles of footpaths, five bird watching hides, ponds, wildflower meadows, woodland, picnic and play areas, there’s something for the whole family to be interested in.Much of the reserve has trees that were planted more than 40 years ago and there are many walks available throughout the woods and old shoreline to explore the transfixing tranquillity.To learn more about Oxford Island Nature Reserve Discovery Centre, visit their website visitarmagh.com/oxford-island-lndcPhoto: DiscoverNI
3. Fly NI Airsports, Tarsan Lane Aero Club, 26 Tarsan Lane, Craigavon
A unique experience that everyone should try once in their life, Microflight Flying lets you experience the skies alongside a CAA approved flying instructor. It’s up to you if you decide to try to fly yourself or if you want to sit down and experience feeling like a bird. If you find yourself catching the flying bug, you can get training for your pilot’s licence with Fly NI Airsports as they help you along every step of the way.To learn more about Fly NI Airsports, visit their website discovernorthernireland.com/fly-ni-airsportsPhoto: DiscoverNI
4. Armagh Cider Company, Ballinteggart House, 73 Drumnasoo Road, Portadown
A family business based at Ballinteggart House, apples have been growing there for five generations with a number of different orchards on display. All produced on-site, Armagh Cider Company was awarded PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) status in 2012 and a tour through the orchards will take you through the fields, cidery, bottling plant and more. To learn more about Armagh Cider Company Ballinteggart House, visit their website armaghcider.comPhoto: DiscoverNI