1 . Long Meadow Cider Farm Tour and Tasting Experience, Long Meadow Farm, 87 Loughgall Road, Portadown

oin the McKeever family on their orchard farm to hear all about the family traditions that have developed over three generations of apple farming.You can also learn all about the heritage of apple growing in the county and witness how the family makes their high quality products on site. Take advantage of the walking tour around the orchard, during which you might even see the pink blossom if you’re visiting in May or, you might even taste some of the freshest apples that the country has to offer if you’re lucky.To find out more about Long Meadow, visit their website longmeadowcider.comPhoto: Long Meadow Farm website