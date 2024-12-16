5 indoor activities for families to enjoy in any weather in and around Belfast

2 . We Are Vertigo, Newtownbreda

If your kids are driving you up the wall, head to We Are Vertigo, Newtownbreda’s number one destination for young ones to climb up the walls to their heart’s content. Offering something for everyone, with various activities available, including an indoor inflatable play area, challenging climbing walls and exciting indoor skydiving, you are sure to find everything you need to give the kids the time of their lives and the adults can get in on the fun if the temptation to feel like letting your inner child out arises. Photo: We Are Vertigo website