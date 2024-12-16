5 indoor activities for families to enjoy in any weather in and around Belfast

Keep kids and adults alike thrilled by having a go at a new sport or activity.
Embrace your competitive spirit or take it easy on your loved ones across a range of brilliant activities that will leave you with memories to relish.
We’ve checked out some great options to enjoy indoors with all the family.
1. Black Axe Throwing Co, Belfast
If you want a unique and exciting way to have fun, Black Axe Throwing Co in Belfast’s Cityside Leisure Park will have you claiming the title of ‘certified Viking warrior’ in no time. Led by the knowledgeable team of experts, you’ll learn the correct practice that comes with throwing a potentially lethal weapon, maintaining an element of fun amongst the danger. For more information, go to blackaxethrowing.com Photo: Black Axe Throwing website
2. We Are Vertigo, Newtownbreda
If your kids are driving you up the wall, head to We Are Vertigo, Newtownbreda’s number one destination for young ones to climb up the walls to their heart’s content. Offering something for everyone, with various activities available, including an indoor inflatable play area, challenging climbing walls and exciting indoor skydiving, you are sure to find everything you need to give the kids the time of their lives and the adults can get in on the fun if the temptation to feel like letting your inner child out arises. Photo: We Are Vertigo website
3. Need 4 Speed Indoor Karting, Doagh
Channel your inner racer at Need 4 Speed Indoor Karting in Doagh, near Ballyclare, Co Antrim where you can put the pedal to the metal and enjoy the three unique karting experiences that are suitable for adults and children alike. All safety considerations are taken into account, meaning there will be no flaming infernos or twisted metal on this heart-pumping day of fun. For more information, go to need4speedkarting.com Photo: Need 4 Speed Karting Facebook
4. Trigger Happy, Belfast
Whether you’re able to hit an apple off someone’s head, you’re a sharpshooter in civilian clothing or boast a particularly hidden set of skills, Trigger Happy allows you to enjoy various activities such as airshot, laser tag and traditional shooting ranges. Embrace the safe environment and let your older kids aged 12 and up enjoy a high-octane day of fun whilst adults can also bask in the joy themselves. For more information, go to triggerhappybelfast.co.uk Photo: Trigger Happy Activity Centre Facebook
