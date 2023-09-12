Belfast is the bustling capital of Northern Ireland, known for its vibrant night-life, quirky shops and stunning sights.
Not only is it a great place to be on the ground, but the array of wondrous buildings and architecture make it even more exciting when looking from above.
Revel in the beautiful eye-catching spots as you look over the city from one of the various vantage points on offer.
Here are five of the best spots where you can see Belfast from a bird’s eye view.
1. Cave Hill
Cave Hill Country Park provides visitors with panoramic views of the capital as they make their way up the climbing hillside.
Named after the five caves tucked away into the cliffs, the mountainous feat is a fantastic workout as you make your way to the summit, with the unrivalled views being a fitting reward at the end. Photo: VisitBelfast
2. Victoria Square dome
Known for being the go-to shopping destination in Belfast, Victoria Square also boasts a stellar viewing platform away from the big brands it hosts.
The dome at the very top of the building can be accessed by the stairs or lift in the main centre for 360 degree views of the Belfast skyline, including handy fact plaques that tell you exactly what you’re looking at. Photo: VisitBelfast
3. Redburn Country Park
Redburn Country Park includes a range of different walks that nature enthusiasts can enjoy, with trips to the top resulting in stellar sights of Belfast Lough.
The hilltop offers panoramic views spanning from the South Antrim hills to Belfast Lough, ensuring that the climb is worth your time. Photo: DiscoverNI
4. Divis and Black Mountains
For the highest views over the city, Divis and Black Mountains are your go-to, sitting at a whopping 478 metres and 390 metres respectively.
You can truly see everything from the top point, with views of the entire country being recorded on a clear day, so see for yourself. Photo: DiscoverNI