From leisurely strolls along the riverside to more challenging hikes through the hills, Co Armagh has something that will appeal to every walking enthusiast.
Stroll through the more leisurely trail surrounding the Craigavon Lakes or check out the woodlands of Gosford Forest Park and the Clare Glen River Trail. Each destination is an escape from the ordinary, and the perfect way to connect with nature.
Here are five of the most scenic walks in Co Armagh that you might like to try.
1. Clare Glen River Trail, Craigavon
This 3.5 km trail is the ideal spot if you’re looking for a speedy hour-long walk, with an incredible variety of trees including hazel, oak, ash and wych elm to gaze at along the way.In the spring, bluebells carpet the woodland floor, forming a stunning nature scene. A popular spot for bird-watchers, settle down and bring a flask along to admire all of nature’s offerings.For more information, go to alltrails.com Photo: Discover NI
2. Gosford Forest Park, Markethill
On the border of Markethill, Gosford Forest Park is the perfect place for a family woodland walk. Best known for its picturesque landscapes, the park covers 240 hectares and features a mix of woodlands, lakes and grassy open areas, ideal for sports, or even a picnic. Home to Gosford Castle, a historic mansion with a distinctive appearance, this landmark attracts many visitors and makes this the perfect trip for a family day out.For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: Discover NI
3. Craigavon Lakes
Discover this relaxing lakeside, the perfect escape from the busy areas of Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon, and breathe in the natural beauty of the Craigavon lakes whilst walking along the water's edge and surrounding parkland. Admire the wildflowers, butterflies and orchids within the local nature reserve on either side of the railway line.This walking trail will take you just over an hour and is nearly three miles long. As a flatter trail, accessible for all fitness levels, you can choose to walk, run or cycle along this track.For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: Discover NI
4. Brackagh Bog, Brackagh, Moss Rd, Portadown
Brackagh Bog has been deemed an area of specific scientific interest. Visit to discover a variety of plant species amongst the remnants of the peat bog, and best of all, your furry friends are more than welcome.Make sure to wear appropriate footwear for this trail and be prepared for a slightly uneven path, following the trails will ensure you don’t disrupt the diversity of the bog.For more information, go to alltrails.com Photo: Discover NI