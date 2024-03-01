3 . Craigavon Lakes

Discover this relaxing lakeside, the perfect escape from the busy areas of Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon, and breathe in the natural beauty of the Craigavon lakes whilst walking along the water's edge and surrounding parkland. Admire the wildflowers, butterflies and orchids within the local nature reserve on either side of the railway line.This walking trail will take you just over an hour and is nearly three miles long. As a flatter trail, accessible for all fitness levels, you can choose to walk, run or cycle along this track.For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: Discover NI