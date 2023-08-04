5 quirky fairs and markets happening this August across Northern Ireland

With everyone wanting to enjoy the rest of summer 2023 regardless of the weather, you might be looking for some interesting events to attend in August.
From vintage fairs to artisan markets, there are plenty of amazing events being held this month that you can visit.
No matter your personal taste, you’re bound to find something to bring home with you.
We’ve put together this list of some of the best quirky fairs and markets happening across Northern Ireland this month.
1. Auld Lammas Fair, Ballycastle - Saturday, August 26 - Tuesday 29
Known for being Ireland’s oldest fair, the Auld Lammas Fair is set to return to the stunning seaside town of Ballycastle at the end of the month. The main events will be held on Monday, August 28 and Tuesday 29 when the town is transformed by hundreds of stalls lining the streets, and visitors as far as the eye can see.. Tthe Naturally North Coast and Glens’ Artisan Market extends the fair into four days, with a variety of producers offering locally sourced produce, unique crafts on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday 27 and the two traditional fair days themselves. For more information, go to visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/ould-lammas-fair Photo: Visit Causeway Coas
2. Benone Artisan Market, Limavady - Saturday 5 August
The Benone Artisan Market offers an authentic fair experience for anyone after fresh food, enticing items and much more.
A variety of small businesses will be holding stalls selling their homemade products, so check each one out as you soak in the bustling atmosphere and vibrant environment.
For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/benone-artisan-market Photo: Discover NI
3. Frock Around The Clock: The End Of Summer Vintage & Handmade Fair, Belfast - Sunday, August 6
Established in 2008 and still going strong, Frock Around The Clock has operated more than 200 events in Northern Ireland, marking it one of the best vintage and handmade fairs in the country.
With 36 stunning stalls to browse on the grounds of Belfast Castle, you’ll be spoilt for choice with wonders including vintage collectables and newly-made treasures.
For more information, go to belfastcity.gov.uk/frock-around-the-clock Photo: Unsplash
4. Ballycastle Seafront Artisan Market - Sunday, August 6 and 20
Another one of Naturally North Coast and Glens’ fabulous markets, the Ballycastle Seafront Artisan Market offers amazing items alongside the stunning backdrop of the Ballycastle coastline.
Regardless of if it's a stopping point on your drive to the Causeway Coast or the main attraction for your excursion, you’re bound to have a good time and find something you like.
For more information, go to visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/ballycastle-seafront-market Photo: Visit Causeway Coast