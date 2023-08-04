5 quirky fairs and markets happening this August across Northern Ireland

1 . Auld Lammas Fair, Ballycastle - Saturday, August 26 - Tuesday 29

Known for being Ireland’s oldest fair, the Auld Lammas Fair is set to return to the stunning seaside town of Ballycastle at the end of the month. The main events will be held on Monday, August 28 and Tuesday 29 when the town is transformed by hundreds of stalls lining the streets, and visitors as far as the eye can see.. Tthe Naturally North Coast and Glens’ Artisan Market extends the fair into four days, with a variety of producers offering locally sourced produce, unique crafts on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday 27 and the two traditional fair days themselves. For more information, go to visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/ould-lammas-fair Photo: Visit Causeway Coas