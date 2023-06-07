When summer’s here in Northern Ireland we’re all desperate to make the most of it whilst it lasts.
You don’t have to be an expert surfer to take part in water sports this summer, so head along to your local beach and try your hand at the adrenaline pumping sport.
From beautiful beaches in Co Antrim to sandy stretches in Co Derry / Londonderry, there are lots of wondrous places to go surfing throughout the country.
Here are some of the best spots where you can try surfing in Northern Ireland this summer.
1. Benone, Co Derry / Londonderry
Benone Strand is a seven-mile long beach with a variety of breaks to choose from when getting started surfing.
Known for its small waves, it is also the first inclusive beach in all of Northern Ireland, offering a wheelchair surfboard for anyone with additional needs. Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Castlerock Beach, Co Derry / Londonderry
Castlerock Beach offers stunning scenery, overlooking Mussenden Temple as well as gorgeous sunrises and sunsets.
Marketed towards experienced surfers, the heavy waves break off the pier and can be challenging for some, but the beach remains pretty quiet as a result. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens website
3. East and West Strand at Portrush, Co Antrim
Portrush is famous for its coastal beauty, with the beach offering two strands for surfing - the West Strand and the smaller East Strand.
Whilst the East Strand is more sheltered, the West Strand offers great consistency for surfers, no matter the season. Photo: DiscoverNI
4. Whiterocks Beach, Co Antrim
Based just off the Causeway coastal route, Whiterocks Beach is mere miles from Portrush and also offers a great scenic location to surf on.
On clear days, you can spot the Scottish Islands whilst surfing across the calm waves, passing kayakers, bodyboards and more. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council website