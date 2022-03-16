5 Things to do in County Antrim this weekend

Wondering what to do this weekend?

Here are five fab events and activities that are happening from Friday to Sunday, March 18-20.

1. HERITAGE: LIVE with Lisa Dawson is taking place at Larne Museum & Arts Centre on Friday, March 18, from 7.30-8.30pm.

Classical singer, Lisa Dawson, is taking a fresh look at traditional folk songs by creating new arrangements for piano and voice, blending classical, contemporary and traditional musical styles. Having performed with many vocal ensembles in venues across the world including Carnegie Hall, New York and The Royal Albert Hall, London, the ‘Heritage’ project is the official launch of Lisa’s solo career. This is a free event, however places are limited and must be booked by contacting Larne Museum & Arts Centre on T: 028 2826 2433 or E: [email protected] Light refreshments provided.

2. A Most Proper Verdict is a free touring exhibition exploring attitudes to crime and punishment in 19th century Mid and East Antrim which is currently on show at Carrickfergus Museum . For more details, telephone: 028 9335 8241.

3. Ballymena Weekly Market runs at the town’s Ballymoney Road Cark Park on Saturday, from 8am to 2pm, offering a wide variety of goods - from household items, plants, clothing, giftware and a range of local food produces - and a great opportunity to shop fresh local produce and support local traders.

4. Stories and Steam : All Aboard the Story Train will take place on Saturday, March 19, at 11am at Whitehead Railway Museum. Transport yourself to a world of imagination with stories on board an authentic steam train carriage and enter a bygone era of travel. Sit back and enjoy a family friendly storytelling session with tales of travel and trains. Hear what it was like to be a steam train driver of long ago and be surprised by some of the adventures on the railway lines. After your stationary story time, transfer on to a working train and enjoy a short ride to soak up the experience of steam travel. Tickets £10. More details at https://www.dalriadalegends.co.uk/events

5. Spend an evening with the Give My Head Peace gang at their LIVE 2022 tour. You can find them on Sunday, March 20 at Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey. Tickets on sale from the theatre box-office.

