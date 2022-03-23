5 Things to do in County Antrim this weekend

Here are five fab events and activities that are happening from Friday to Sunday, March 25-27.

1. Larne Art Club Spring Exhibition is showing at Larne Museum & Arts Centre on Friday. The Annual exhibition and sale of works by members of Larne Art Club featuring original works in a variety of mediums and genres finishes on Monday, March 28.

Opening hours: Monday - Friday, 10.00am - 3.00pm, with lunch-time closing from 12.15pm - 12.45pm.

For further information contact Larne Museum & Arts Centre on 028 28 262443

2. Staffordstown Accordion Band are staging a Charity Tractor Run on Saturday, March 26, in Randalstown.

The band is running this event to help celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and also to support a very worthwhile charity - suicide awareness charity, Aware. The run will take tractors along the Lough Shore at Cranfield, through many parts of Randalstown giving splendid views of the countryside and will then go through the Shane’s Castle Estate exiting via the Grand Entrance in Randalstown.

For those interested in taking part, registration (£20 per tractor) will be between 10am and 11am at Smyths Farm, Randalstown West Roundabout, Moneynick Road, Randalstown. You can find the band on facebook @Staffordstown Accordion Band.

3. There’s Free entry to Belfast’s Window on Wildlife (WOW) visitor centre this weekend. WOW is home to birds and wildlife from all over the world. There are more than 100 species of birds and other wildlife to be found here. There are always friendly faces to happily answer questions and assist with bird identification. RSPB - The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds will be taking part in National Lottery Open Week with a special offer - redeemable by: One National Lottery ticket entitles the holder, plus up to one additional adult and three accompanying children, to free entry.

to National Lottery players who provide proof of purchase. National Lottery tickets for all National Lottery games can be used to participate in this promotion, including tickets from any National Lottery draw-based game and National Lottery Scratchcards. The draw or purchase date on the ticket is not relevant. A National Lottery ticket or proof of play (hard copy or digital) must be shown in order to participate.

Belfast WOW visitor centre is open every day, 10am – 4pm except Tuesdays. Booking in advance is not required.

4. Wonderland Wood Trail at Antrim Castle Gardens at Antrim Castle Gardens & Clotworthy House, Saturday- Sunday, from 10am-4pm. Adm: adults £3 & children £2. This enchanting trail will take you on an adventure around the Gardens to less well known paths and places with the interactive booklet entertaining all of the family as you follow the clues, discover the beautiful features and unlock the magic of Wonderland Wood!

Booking is essential. Booklets available to collect from Clotworthy Shop Monday to Sunday 10am - 4pm

Book online, phone Clotworthy House on 0300 123 7788 or call into the onsite gift shop to book.

5. The BFG in Pictures at the Flax Gallery, Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey. This free exhibition, no booking required is open this weekend from 10am-4pm on Saturday and 10am-2pm on Sunday.

‘The BFG in Pictures is an exhibition from House of Illustration, curated by Quentin Blake

On loan from House of Illustration, London. It features 40 reproductions for Roald Dahl’s much-loved story The BFG including illustrations not used when the book was first published in 1982. The exhibition charts the development of one of the most iconic characters in children’s literature and offers a glimpse of a BFG that might have been. These are exhibited alongside reproductions of the final illustrations for the book, providing a fascinating insight into the collaboration between author and illustrator.

