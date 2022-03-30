5 Things to do in County Antrim this weekend

Here are five fab events and activities that are happening from Friday to Sunday, April 1-3.

1. The Braid Theatre in Ballymena will welcome Neil Delamere: Liminal on stage on Friday, April 1. Star of BBC’s The Blame Game, Fighting Talk and the Newsquiz, Neil Delamere hits the road again with his riotous new stand-up show, Liminal, on stage at 8pm - doors open 7.30pm. Tickets https://thebraid.ticketsolve.com/shows

2. Oriel Gallery in Antrim Castle Gardens is the setting for Antrim Art Club’s recently opened 70th anniversary exhibition of paintings which will run to April 24 and is open to the public from 9-5pm. Antrim Art Club is long established and respected throughout the Antrim community and is a fun, diverse group of artists aged 18. After viewing their fine work, why not take a walk around the stunning Castle Gardens which are open to the public.

3. If music is more your thing then Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey, have a treat in store with ‘Tonight’s the Night’ Rod Stewart Tribute Show

on Friday, April 1, from 7.45-10pm. Adm: £18.00 & £16.00 (Concession). Tonight’s the Night have been wowing audiences far and wide with its seven-piece live, full production show. A two hour roller coaster of Rod Stewart’s greatest songs this is rapidly becoming one of the most sought after tribute shows. For information visit https://theatreatthemill.com

4. The Coach Bar in Ballymena will be the venue for a Save or Shave Fundraiser on Saturday, April 2, with all proceeds going to the Community Rescue Service. The event, being presented by DJ Ray entertainments in association with the Coach Bar, will include a Pool and Darts Competition at 1pm, a Karaoke/Disco with DJ. BB and curry lunch from 2-5pm, a raffle, pitch and toss and save or shave from 6-8pm and a disco from 8-late.

Everyone is welcome. Donations can also be made online at https://totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/djrayshaveorsave or @The Coach Bar, Ballymena

5. An Artists Lockdown Diary: Exhibition opens from Friday, April 1 and will run until April 29 at the Flax Gallery, Theatre at the Mill. Admission is free. Monday to Friday from 10am. The artwork in the exhibition are based on the Visual COVID-Lockdown Diary of artist Christopher Banahan, made during the 2020/21 lockdowns as a response to being a recipient of the Art Council’s COVID crises Artists Response Award. The exhibition addresses themes of loneliness with the effects of social isolation during the lockdowns, particularly for the elderly in rural communities. The exhibition also expresses the beauty of rural settings and being fortunate enough to be surrounded by such ‘imprisoned splendour’ particularly with the fine weather of the first lockdown.

