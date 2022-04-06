5 Things to do in County Antrim this weekend

Here are five fab events and activities that are happening from Friday to Sunday, April 8-10.

1. One of Northern Ireland’s leading tourist attractions - Glenarm Castle and Garden is getting ready to open up and welcome visitors to the new season from this Saturday, April 9. With its own special place in local history, Glenarm Castle is a true national treasure. It is one of Ireland’s oldest estates and home to the Earls of Antrim. With lots to do and see, visitors will enjoy discovering the historic Castle, the popular Walled Garden, Tea Room and the many unique experiences including Ocean view glamping pods, Mini Land Rover experience, E-Bike hire, the Castle Shop & Welcome Centre, Pizza Pavilion and The Milk Parlour featuring ice cream using milk from N.Ireland’s only remaining Shorthorn dairy herd located on the estate.

2. Larne @ Work & Play’ – an exhibition of photographs by Paul McIlwaine and Grahame Morrison opened on Monday, April 4 at the Larne Museum & Arts Centre. It’s an exhibition of photographs taken by Paul McIlwaine and Grahame Morrison, two members of Larne Camera Club. All of the images were taken just before the Covid restrictions came into force in March 2020, or shortly after these were relaxed. The exhibition includes photographs of people at work and play in Larne, as well as images of the town itself. The collection aims to provide a more positive view of the town, and highlights the resilience of a local community determined to make the most of a difficult situation. Opening hours: Monday - Friday, 10.00am - 3.00pm, with lunch-time closing from 12.15pm - 12.45pm.

3. A series of new speciality tours are amongst some of the highlights planned for the reopening of The Gobbins Cliff Path. The new tours include:

The Gobbins Through a Lens, taking place on Saturday, April 9, is an intimate photography tour that will allow participants to capture the magnificent beauty of the churning Irish Sea waves and vibrant nature along the rugged landscape of The Gobbins Cliff Path. An adult-only experience, attendees will be accompanied along a knowledgeable guide, who has been trained by a professional photographer to point out key scenery, plants, unique rock formations and wildlife in this Area of Special Scientific Interest. Photographers will be able to take in the dramatic scenery with exclusive access over four hours. Tickets for all events are on sale now via www.thegobbinscliffpath.com.

4. W5 partners with Dan Gordon to Produce an Immersive Belfast Blitz Theatre Experience from Saturday. AMAZE at W5 presents a new immersive theatre production in association with award-winning actor, writer and director Dan Gordon, that will tell the story of the Belfast Blitz from April 9. In April 1941, despite the destruction being wrought throughout Britain and Europe during World War II, the consensus of opinion in Belfast was that “It’ll never happen here!”. An exciting new immersive production will bring that story to life, bringing audiences back to Belfast, painting a picture of life in the city leading up to the night of the first raid on 7th April 1941. The novel new show brings the production much closer to the audience, enveloping them and making them feel like part of the whole experience. It’ll Never Happen Here! A Belfast Blitz Experience takes place at AMAZE in W5 on selected evenings April 9-23. Tickets are priced £10 plus booking fees. Visit www.w5online.co.uk to book.

5. The students of Whitehouse Ballet School present ‘Sleeping Beauty’, a fairy tale of magic and enchantment at the Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey, on Saturday, April 9. This is a children’s ballet that can be enjoyed by all the family. Directed and choreographed by RAD teacher Julia Galloway BA (Hons) LRAD ARAD RTS. Times: 3pm & 6pm For information on COVID-19 secure entry requirements for all shows please visit https://theatreatthemill.com/Covid-19/

