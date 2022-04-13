5 Things to do in County Antrim this weekend

Here are five fab events and activities that are happening from Friday to Sunday, April 15-17.

1.Clubsound 50 Years On - Saturday, April 16, at The Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey, from 7.45-10pm. Admission £21. Clubsound are still going strong and enjoying life after 50 years of being on the road.The members of the band are all gifted musicians, be it playing a Glen Millar medley, a traditional folk song or their tribute to The Beachboys, The Beatles and The Bee Gees and were part of the Ulster heartbeat through the troubles helping people forget their worries. For information on COVID-19 secure entry requirements for all shows visit https://theatreatthemill.com/Covid-19/

2. Why not try teeing off at the Toptracer Driving Range at Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre recently launched by the Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey. Using state of the art technology, golfers can take the opportunity to analyse their golf shots through a series of on screen data, play virtually at some of the world’s best courses such as St. Andrews or Pebble Beach, or participate in worldwide competitions.

Non-golfers can also enjoy many of the other features of Toptracer. For more information about Toptracer visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/toptracer

3 Make your mark in County Antrim through art. Enabling a sense of freedom, joy and achievement are key to the intuitive artistic experience at Frankie Ceith Art. Take a trip to Portrush and develop your artistic skills through artist Frankie’s guided workshop. You will be encouraged to engage with the stunning landscape overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Giant’s Causeway and Portrush’s Lifeboat House all while Frankie provides a brief history of the local landmarks. Truly step into nature in Northern Ireland and capture all around you through this perfect painting experience. https://frankiecreithart.com/

4.Why not head to the award-winning village of Broughshane and walk along the riverside path for a visit to the fabulous Waterfowl Pond area with its huge variety of swans, geese, ducks, rabbits and much more. Visit the fairy village and giant’s seat. Run by volunteers from Broughshane, it really is a must see place and is free of charge.

5. Visit ‘ The Fiddle and the Fife’ exhibition at the Mid-Antrim Museum in The Braid Centre, Ballymena. It highlights the rich musical heritage which thrived in the local area, focussing on the music as shared locally, performed on stage and played for traditional dance. With a wide range of musical instruments on display, Th eGiddle and the Fife also explores the crossover with marching band music and Lambeg drumming. The project is a creative colloboration between Mid Antrim Museum and local musicians Johnny Murphy, Willie Drennan and David McClean.

