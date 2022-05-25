5 Things To Do In County Antrim this Weekend

Here are some events and activities that are happening from Friday to Sunday.

1. A Guided Tour of Antrim Castle Gardens will take place on Saturday, May 28 from 2-3pm. This Ranger led Guided Tour of Antrim Castle Gardens takes approx. 1hr and involves an easy walk over flat ground. The tour focusses on the general history of the 350-year-old bardens alongside the remnants of the Massereene family dynasty, dating back to 1573. You will hear many interesting facts, stories and tales of the colourful characters making up the family history. All this while walking through the beautiful and historically significant site, where the original Garden features have remained intact since the mid-late 1600’s. Free to attend, but prior booking is essential - https://oldcourthouse.ticketsolve.com/shows/873633453 . Meeting Point: Wolfhound Statue, Clotworthy Courtyard, Antrim Castle Gardens

2. A May Fair Baby Disco will be held on Saturday, May 28, from 11.30am-3pm in Ballyclare Town Hall, admission free. Come along and get down to the beats with a fun-filled disco designed especially for the under 4’s. Dance with your baby or toddler to non-stop uplifting dance music, enjoy colourful visual projections and explore a range of sensory toys. The duration of each disco is 45 minutes. All adults and children attending must have a ticket book at https://theatreatthemill.ticketsolve.com/shows/873634567

3. Why not go on a harbour hopping seaford adventure by going on one of the recently launched Northern Ireland Seafood Trails which include some County Antrim coastal spots such as Ballintoy, Ballycastle, Cushendall and Cushendun. The NI Seafood Trails provide a great platform to celebrate the variety of seafood that Northern Ireland has to offer. By exploring the bustling fishing port and harbour towns that feature on these trails, and learning about Northern Ireland’s rich fishing heritage along the way. More information can be found on the trails website: www.niseafoodtrails.co.uk.

4. Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival is back this year from Friday, May 27

This hugely popular celebration, with a packed programme of activities on both dry-land and at sea, is inspired by the Rathlin Sound – the body of water connecting Rathlin Island to the mainland in Ballycastle. Visitors can look forward to live music performances, ‘have a go’ activities, crafts, walks, talks and lots of artisan produce which celebrate the area’s rich local history, culture, music, and food. There’ll also be a special visit from tall ship ‘The Leader’, a traditionally rigged sailing vessel, which will moor in Ballycastle throughout the festival. Get on board for a tour, enjoy a sail around the bay or simply admire the beauty of this majestic boat from the harbour. In other programme highlights, look out for the blessing of the boats, an appearance by the Vikings, a colourful kite display and an exciting demonstration from Red Bay RNLI to mark its 50th anniversary. *Note, details are subject to change due to tides and weather conditions, so visitors are advised to follow the Festival’s Facebook (@RathlinSoundMaritimeFestival) and Twitter (@RathlinSoundMF) channels for the most up-to-date announcements.

5.Why not head to St George’s Market which is open Friday to Sunday, with its live music and an electric atmosphere, it’s a good weekend destination. Located on Belfast’s May Street it is known to be the last surviving Victorian covered market in Belfast

