5 Things to do In County Antrim this weekend

Here are some events and activities that are happening from Friday to Sunday.

1. The Crafty Hound Bar & Restaurant is hosting The Lambeg Laughs Back Comedy Festival. Friday, June 3, will feature Dave Elliott. Fresh from a packed-out 2021 show Pillowtalk, and just after announcing a return to the Ulster Hall with his brand new show Bits ‘n’ Pieces, Dave Elliott comes to The Crafty Hound to bring his unique take on life, relationships and parenthood. Included in your ticket for this show is a Street Food Nibble Buffet, bottle of Prosecco, Comedy Show with Dave Elliott & Arron Butler and Old Skool Hip Hop & RnB After Party with DJ Son. Ticket info and booking at www.wndertix.com

2. The Belfast Ma: Away Play Round Your Own Door Northern Ireland Tour 2022 comes to The Ulster Hall, Belfast, on Saturday, June 4. This is a one-woman comedy show starring TIK TOK sensation Paul Nugent. The Live Theatre show will tell the story of a wee Belfast Street. The people, the secrets, the craic, the neighbours, the families, the husband and of course the bingo as seen from the eyes of wee Sarah ‘Sadie’ Devine.

3. The Robert Wallace Memorial Tractor and Vintage Car Drive will take place in conjunction with the Platinum Jubilee fete at Loanends Presbyterian Church near Antrim on Saturday, June 4. The vintage cavalcade will set off at 1pm and the summer fete, which coincides with Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, will be a fun-filled day for all ages. The itinerary includes live music, dog agility demonstration, birds of prey display, pet show, and a host of activities for children. There will also be a variety of stalls selling items such as jewellery, home produce and plants. Refreshments including BBQ, cream teas and ice-cream will be available throughout the afternoon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

4. A new exhibition of work by emerging photographic artists at Belfast’s Golden Thread Gallery is set to share alternative viewpoints on Northern Ireland, as seen through a different lens. A Bigger Picture is presented by Belfast Photo Festival and the Northern Irish Art Network. Delivered in association with Ulster Presents at Ulster University, the group exhibition presents highly nuanced and challenging perspectives on Northern Ireland. A Bigger Picture is on display at Golden Thread Gallery until July 9. The festival will run from June 2-30. Among this year’s other highlights is Alternative Ulster, a new body of work by renowned Japanese artist Kensuke Koike which draws on the photographic archives of National Museums NI (NMNI) and the Public Records office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) to present an alternative vision of Northern Ireland’s past. For more information on this year’s festival, visit belfastphotofestival.com

5. Platinum Jubilee parties are being held province-wide and Mid & East Antrim is no exception. Parties are being held in the three towns of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne featuring the cream of local musical and entertainment talent ahead of the televising on large screens of the Buckingham Palace concert celebrating the historic occasion. Local celebrations will begin in the early evening and then livestream the concert from London. Why not go along to one of them - People’s Park, Ballymena, 6pm - 10pm; Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus, 4pm - 10pm; and, Larne Market Yard, Larne, 5pm - 10pm

