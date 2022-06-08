5 Things to do In County Antrim this weekend

Here are some events and activities that are happening from Friday to Sunday.

1. After success at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival with his debut one man show ‘Drunken Lullabies’ actor and writer Cathal J. Ferris is back in Belfast with his new one man show ‘Stray’ on June 11 at The Grand Opera House Belfast at 7,45pm. Cathal plays a range of characters from his grandfather to his imaginary friends as they attempt to guide him on his search for identity and through the troubles that arise in the pursuit of happiness. More details at STRAY - Grand Opera House (goh.co.uk)

2. The Royal Landing is expected to draw a crowd of up to 10,000 people for the re-enactment of the landing of King William III at Carrickfergus Castle, on Saturday, June 11. There will be a wide array of free, family activities to enjoy with a series of activities throughout the town leading up to the main event. The pageant and festival culminate in a recreated, ceremonial landing at Carrickfergus complete with period-dress soldiers, horses, artillery and historical trappings from a host of European countries. The main parade will leave Woodburn Playing Fields at 12 noon to walk to the harbour for a 1pm Landing re-enactment.

3. Why not visit ‘Building on the Foundation of Faith’ which has just opened at Larne Museum & Arts Centre on June 6. This exhibition charts the post-war rebuilding of a seaside community, both spiritually and physically, recalling the part played by Gardenmore Presbyterian Church and their minister from 1947 to 1987, Victor Lynas, through the challenges they overcame together during those years. It is open this Friday, 10am - 3pm, with lunch-time closing from 12.15pm - 12.45pm.

4. The Flax Gallery at Theatre at the Mill has a new free exhibition on offer. ‘A Second Life’ is open on Friday (10am-5pm) and features a selection of new prints, drawings and mixed media paintings made by printmaker Linda McBurney using discarded items and natural materials gathered during lock down walks.

5. The Courtyard Theatre in Antrim will be the venue for ‘Married Bliss’ by the Lambeg Players on Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, from 8-10pm. Admission £12 (£10 concession). Set in the sixties, the play takes place in the annex to the farmhouse of Andrew Calvin Knox - a Ballymena man with a tendency towards ‘prudency with money’. Belfast couple Ernie and Grace Ramsey visit the Knox establishment and are subjected to Andrew Calvin Knox’s characteristic parsimony with hilarious results. A crew of other characters join the mix and we have all the classic Sam Cree humour, slap-stick and surprises that have made his comedies perennial favourites with Ulster audiences. For booking go to https://courtyardtheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873631608

