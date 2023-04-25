4 . Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival

The 23rd Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival kicks off in Belfast this week. Running until May 7, the festival includes a packed programme of events, from emerging alt-folk artist Dani Larkin's ‘Walking With Natives’ Tour at Duncairn Arts Centre on April 27 to an appearance by US supergroup Sister Sledge in the festival marquee on April 28. For comedy fans, North Belfast native, Terry McHugh (pictured) will have tales to tell from around the globe (along with some champion yoyo tricks) as part of the The World on a String show at The MAC Upstairs on April 28 and 29. Photo: CQAF