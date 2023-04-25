Register
From festival fun to family days out, there is plenty going on in County Antrim this week.

5 things to do in County Antrim this weekend

Brighter evenings and the prospect of better weather mean many of us will be the lookout for some springtime entertainment.

By Helena McManus
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:51 BST

Whether it’s family-friendly fun or a cultural experience you’re after, here are our top five picks for things to do in County Antrim this weekend.

1. Homebirds: An Audience with Anne Marie McAleese and Dot Blakely

BBC Radio Ulster's Anne Marie McAleese and birding expert Dot Blakely will be discussing their new book in Carrickfergus Town Hall on Saturday, April 29 at 12.30pm. The pair have travelled all over Northern Ireland, exploring the wonderful world of birds and the varied landscapes they inhabit. In Homebirds, Anne Marie and Dot tell the inspiring and often funny story of their adventures. Registration is required; visit Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's website for more information. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Council

2. Diamond in the Rough exhibition

Ballymena artist Carly Wright is presenting an exciting new exhibition at Mid-Antrim Museum in the Braid, Ballymena. A mixed media artist, Carly's exhibition, entitled ‘Diamond in the Rough’, showcases the causes she is passionate about including the importance of good mental health and finding your own voice. Launched on April 21 , the exhibition will be on display until June 10 at the Braid. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

3. Treasure Hunt at Carrick-a-Rede

The first family treasure hunt of 2023 will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 11am-4pm at Carrick-a-Rede, Ballintoy. Visitors are invited to follow the clues leading down to the bridge and discover the secrets hidden around the fabulous coastal site. The meeting point is at reception, with further instructions to be given on arrival. Normal admission applies and booking is recommended; please wear sturdy, comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing. Photo: DiscoverNI

4. Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival

The 23rd Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival kicks off in Belfast this week. Running until May 7, the festival includes a packed programme of events, from emerging alt-folk artist Dani Larkin's ‘Walking With Natives’ Tour at Duncairn Arts Centre on April 27 to an appearance by US supergroup Sister Sledge in the festival marquee on April 28. For comedy fans, North Belfast native, Terry McHugh (pictured) will have tales to tell from around the globe (along with some champion yoyo tricks) as part of the The World on a String show at The MAC Upstairs on April 28 and 29. Photo: CQAF

