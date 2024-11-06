1 . 'Friends' quiz, Carrickfergus Cricket Club

Put your knowledge of one of the most popular sitcoms of all time to the test during 'The One With The Quiz' at Carrickfergus Cricket Club, Friday, November 8 from 8pm. Get ready to dive deep into the world of Central Perk as you're quizzed on everything from memorable episodes and hilarious one-liners to obscure character details. Tickets are £3 per person with a maximum of six per team. For more details, visit https://www.eventcreate.com/e/the-one-with-the-quiz-ccc Photo: Déjà Vu Promotions