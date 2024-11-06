From a quiz themed around the TV show ‘Friends’ to a festival celebrating Belfast’s musical talent, we take a look at our top five picks for things to do in County Antrim over the next few days.
1. 'Friends' quiz, Carrickfergus Cricket Club
Put your knowledge of one of the most popular sitcoms of all time to the test during 'The One With The Quiz' at Carrickfergus Cricket Club, Friday, November 8 from 8pm. Get ready to dive deep into the world of Central Perk as you're quizzed on everything from memorable episodes and hilarious one-liners to obscure character details. Tickets are £3 per person with a maximum of six per team. For more details, visit https://www.eventcreate.com/e/the-one-with-the-quiz-ccc Photo: Déjà Vu Promotions
2. We'll Meet Again, Theatre at The Mill, Newtownabbey
Compered by Paul Clark and in association with the Royal British Legion, this concert will include performances from award-winning soprano Michelle Baird (pictured), the Ballroom Blitz dancers, The Courtyard Choir, Ballyduff Silver Band, Victory Rollers and more. Taking place on Saturday, November 9 from 7.45pm - 9.45pm, admission is £16.50. Visit https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events/2024/november/we%E2%80%99ll-meet-again/ for further details. Photo: NI World
3. Arthur Armstrong exhibition, Carrickfergus
An exhibition celebrating the work of artist, Arthur Armstrong opened on November 2 and will run until Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Carrickfergus Museum. Born in Carrickfergus in 1924, Armstrong went on to become one of the leading Northern Irish painters of his generation. The exhibition brings paintings from the museum’s collection together with a substantial number from private collections to create the first notable exhibition of his work since an Arts Council of Northern Ireland retrospective in 1980. Photo: Supplied
4. Sound of Belfast Festival
Running from Thursday, November 7 until Sunday, November 17, this year's event marks the tenth anniversary of the Sound of Belfast - an annual celebration of the city's rich musical heritage and the talent. The programme includes an impressive line-up of events spread across multiple venues, from a hip-hop convention at Hotbox HQ and Foy Vance at the Grand Opera House to the Acoustic Picnic at the Oh Yeah Music Centre. For more information, visit www.soundofbelfast.com Photo: Kirill Foto from Pixabay