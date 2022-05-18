5 Things to do this weekend in County Antrim

Wondering what to do this weekend?

Here are some events and activities that are happening from Friday to Sunday.

1. Ballyclare May Fair is back from Saturday, May 21, for a week from 10am-7pm daily - after a three year absence. This year’s festival will be a mixture of local music and entertainment combined with traditional craft demonstrations and workshops, the exciting Soapbox Derby race, amusements, street performers, local movies, tea dance, shows and much more. Limited free parking spaces will be available at Six Mile Leisure Centre from Saturday, May 21 through until Sunday 29 May at Six Mile to facilitate the May Fair amusements.

2. The Banff Mountain Festival will be at The Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey on Friday and Saturday, May 21, from 7.45-10pm. Admission £15 & £10 concession. Embark on a thrilling night of adventure with a brand-new collection of short films from this most prestigious mountain film festival. See www.banff-uk.com for more details.

3. Larne Museum will be presenting a presentation of photos - ‘Aluminium Works in Larne, Northern Ireland’, on Saturday, May 21, from 11-11.45am and 1-1.45pm. The British Aluminium Company Ltd set up a processing plant in Larne in 1895 to extract alumina from local bauxite. This was the first plant of its kind in the British Isles. Main operations came to an end in 1947 but red oxide continued to be extracted from the ‘sloblands’ until its complete closure in 1961. Larne Museum will be presenting a collection of photographs depicting development at the site from 1895 and including images from the early 1900s and the 1930s This is a free event, however places are limited and must be booked in advance by contacting Larne Museum & Arts Centre on T: 028 28 262443 or E: [email protected] Light refreshments provided.

4. The first Lough Neagh Artisans Market will take place at Lock Keeper’s Cottage, Toome, on Sunday 22 May from 1.00pm to 5.00pm. The market is a pilot to showcase local produce, arts and crafts from the shoreline of Lough Neagh and right across Northern Ireland. Admission to the market is free and will also include live music, cookery demonstrations, product sampling and visitors can even take boat trips from 12noon or indulge in an eel supper at Grans.

5. Why not pay a visit to Northern Ireland’s very own High Line - the former railway viaduct in Randalstown which has been transformed into a community garden.

Spanning the River Maine in Randalstown, the project – the first of its kind across Ireland – is just one of four installations across the UK which have been designated a Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Community Garden . Recently officially opened the suspended garden has been appropriated christened ‘Elevation’ and is already proving a huge attraction for locals and visitors alike.

