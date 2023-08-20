6 fascinating literary destinations across Northern Ireland for you to explore

4 . Brontë Homeland, Banbridge

Located in Co Down, just 10 miles from Banbridge, lies the old cobblestone cottage of Patrick Brontë, born on March 17, 1777. Patrick’s three daughters, Charlotte, Emily, and Anne went on to become very successful and well known writers, with books such as Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre renowned English classics. Although Charlotte was the only sibling to have visited the island of Ireland, fans of the authors can visit the Brontë Homeland, witnessing where the family began with Patrick, who was born in the small dwelling. The cottage is just one stop on the 10 mile route. Tourists can also visit Drumballyroney Church on Church Hill Road, where Patrick delivered his first sermon after his studies at Cambridge University, or the small school where he taught, which still stands to this day. For more information, go to visitarmagh.com Photo: DiscoverNI