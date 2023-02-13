Whether you are hanging out with your partner, a new date, friends or family on Valentine’s Day, there are so many exciting ways to celebrate the holiday of love.
From romantic activities to a fun night out, there are lots of different ways to enjoy February 14.
Here are eight great things you can do in Belfast this Valentine’s Day.
1. Surprise your Valentine!
Make your Valentine's Day special - there's plenty of choice of things to do in Belfast.
Photo: pixabay
2. Valentine’s Day Cabaret Show
Take a trip to Belfast’s Cabaret Supper Club with your special someone or group of friends and enjoy their Valentine’s Cabaret Variety Showcase. Your ticket includes a main course as well as the show, which promises to be a fantastic night with songs and numbers about true love, lost love and people who couldn’t care less about love.
For more information, go to cabaretbelfast.com/event/valentines-day-cabaret
Photo: Pearse McCann
3. Belfast Giants Valentine’s Night Game
For fans of ice hockey what could be better than spending Valentine’s night at a Belfast Giants game? Enjoy a night of fun at the SSE arena with plenty of food and drink on offer and watch the Belfast team compete against a rival team.
For more information, go to belfastgiants.com/game-centre
Photo: Belfast Giants via Facebook
4. Romeo and Juliet at the Lyric Theatre
If theatre is your thing, celebrate Valentine's Day watching one of the most famous love stories ever told, with The Lyric’s contemporary retelling of the classic tale bringing viewers to 2023 Verona.
If you thought you knew the story, think again, with this retelling revolving around the competitive world of Italian high fashion, featuring two rival fashion houses as well as the usual story we’re all accustomed to.
For more information, go to lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/romeo-juliet
Photo: Lyric Theate website