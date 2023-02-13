4 . Romeo and Juliet at the Lyric Theatre

If theatre is your thing, celebrate Valentine's Day watching one of the most famous love stories ever told, with The Lyric’s contemporary retelling of the classic tale bringing viewers to 2023 Verona. If you thought you knew the story, think again, with this retelling revolving around the competitive world of Italian high fashion, featuring two rival fashion houses as well as the usual story we’re all accustomed to. For more information, go to lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/romeo-juliet

Photo: Lyric Theate website