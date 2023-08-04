Since 1935 in the United States, the first Sunday in August has been celebrated as National Friendship Day.
It is a day to celebrate those in your life who know you better than you know yourself and have been by your side through it all.
This August 6 check out how you can make the most of it with the ones you love with our list of suggestions.
1. The Lost City Adventure Golf, Belfast
Fancy showing off your putting skills or letting your friend get that hole in one? Here you can take advantage of two indoor 18-hole jungle themed adventure golf courses, complete with special effects and interactive obstacles. Afterwards you can put the world to rights over pizza, cocktails and much more.
For more information go to www.lostcityadventuregolf.com/belfast/ Photo: VisitBelfast
2. Axe Yard Urban Axe Throwing, Belfast
A catch up with more thrills, why not try competing with your bestie in this stress relieving activity? All bookings include a dedicated coach and practice, so safety is paramount. Fling the steel and get out how you really feel. For more information go to axeyard.co.uk/ Photo: Axe Yard Urban Axe Throwing
3. The Taste Causeway Chocolate Experience, Castlerock
Do you have a sweet tooth? This experience is sure to satisfy that craving. You and your friend will be taught how to temper chocolate and mould your own delicious chocolate bar, watch how to prepare a sea-salted caramel ganache and create your own batch of delicious truffle mix. After decorating your creations you’ll have friendship day gifts for you and your bestie - or just for you!
For more information go to www.tastecauseway.com/ Photo: VisitCausewayandGlens
4. Beer Masterclass at the Walled City Brewery, Derry / Londonderry
Perhaps a good draught is more your style. Here you can enjoy a tour of this famous liquid’s history, all the way from 9000 BC to the present day, via ancient Rome and 1920s prohibition and then get the chance to make your own micro beer. You’ll also get to sample 10 different beers including one made to a 3000-year-old Mesopotamian recipe. For more information go to /www.walledcitybrewery.com/ Photo: VisitDerry