Co Tyrone is home to an amazing range of activities, events and locations, many of which are free to attend.
Whether you’re actively looking to cut costs or are just on the hunt for new things to do, you’re sure to find something fun to do in the area without having to open your wallet.
From wondrous nature walks to trips that the whole family will love, there are lots for everyone to enjoy.
We have put a list together of some of the great things you can do across Co Tyrone completely free of charge.
1. The Sperrins
Located on the northern Tyrone and Derry county border, a visit the Sperrins is a unique opportunity to witness one of the country’s largest upland areas.
Classed as an Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty, an evening trip outdoors will allow you to have a clear view when stargazing, but the area's excellence is equally great during the day. Photo: Ireland.com.
2. Gortin Glen Forest Park
Including five marked trails of different lengths and difficulties, Gortin Glen Forest Park provides walkers with access to some of the best nature spots in all of Northern Ireland.
If you’re not a big fan of walking, the park can also be seen through a five-mile long drive to ensure no one misses the stunning scenery. Photo: DiscoverNI
3. The Abingdon Collection
The Abingdon Collection is a memorabilia showcase like no other, including over 500 model cars, photographs, signs, radios and more.
With over 45 years of collecting experience, you can find replicas and real items from throughout the 50s, 60s and 70s on the Omagh premises. Photo: The Abingdon Collection
4. Dún Uladh
Dún Uladh offers a variety of free events which can be found on their Facebook page, all specialising in musical talent.
Performances range from informal sessions to high-tech concerts, with the centre also hosting music classes, workshops and seminars for anyone who is interested.
For more information, go to facebook.com/dunuladh Photo: Dún Uladh via Facebook