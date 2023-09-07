2 . Star gazing

What did you want to be when you grew up? Almost every kid includes an astronaut in their answer. Explore the cosmos while remaining down to earth with a trip to Armagh Planetarium. Take in the Armagh Celestial Cathedral, a stunning gallery of illuminated deep space images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope and the Digital Theatre that offers a brilliant visual and audio experience of their shows. You can sit back and experience the 3D projection over the entire dome. For more information, go to www.armagh.space/ Photo: Visit Armagh