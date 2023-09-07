Your inner child is a part of you. It’s the child you once were who still wants to have a go on that swing at the park or the delight in the biggest ice cream.
How long has it been since you've tapped into your more playful side?
Letting our inner child have their say sometimes is very important. It can relieve stress and help us let go of the worries of adult life for a while.
We’ve put together some suggestions of activities across Northern Ireland that are sure to spark some fun.
1. Ice skating and bowling
Dundonald International Ice Bowl on the outskirts of Belfast is the perfect place for both adults and kids with a range of activities on offer. Skate your heart out at the Olympic size ice rink open seven days a week with entertainment sessions at the weekend. If skating isn’t for you or you don’t want the fun to stop, enjoy a game of ten pin bowling in the Xtreme Bowling Centre. For more information, go to www.theicebowl.com/ Photo: Dundonald International Ice Bowl
2. Star gazing
What did you want to be when you grew up? Almost every kid includes an astronaut in their answer. Explore the cosmos while remaining down to earth with a trip to Armagh Planetarium. Take in the Armagh Celestial Cathedral, a stunning gallery of illuminated deep space images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope and the Digital Theatre that offers a brilliant visual and audio experience of their shows. You can sit back and experience the 3D projection over the entire dome.
For more information, go to www.armagh.space/ Photo: Visit Armagh
3. Roller skating
As we all know the 70s are well and truly back so bust out the flares, lace up your boots and get yourself down to the roller rink. A great way to let your hair down while also keeping moving. Kelly’s Roller Skating has upcoming events all over Northern Ireland so keep an eye out. For more information, go to www.kellysrollerskating.co.uk/ Photo: Pexels
4. Skiing and golf
Northern Ireland's only outdoor artificial ski slope - Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre - comes in at 300ft and offers great fun for both novices and more skilled skiers.
For softer thrills, try your hand at the three golf courses, a floodlit driving range and putting greens. For more information, go to getactiveabc.com/craigavon-golf-ski-centre/ Photo: Pexels