1 . Lux Beginners Jewellery Making Experience, Holywood

The Lux Beginners Jewellery Marking Experience invites you to hammer off some of the frustration of being stuck indoors whilst creating a new piece of jewellery. With local scones, tray bakes and a mini Nosecco to take home, this workshop invites you to unwind whilst learning a fun new skill. Located in the Holywood Hills and overlooking the Belfast Lough, take some time to explore the local area after your class, and relax in the unique surroundings. For more information, go to nisilver.com Photo: Pixabay