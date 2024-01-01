Northern Ireland is home to a rich culture of artistry and creativity, offering an incredible space for anyone wanting to try their hand at jewellery making.
With a diverse range of workshops that cater to all skill levels, try your hand at ring creation, stone setting, soldering and polishing to embrace your inner artist and create something new.
Here are six jewellery-making workshops that you can do across Northern Ireland to enhance your creative skills:
1. Lux Beginners Jewellery Making Experience, Holywood
The Lux Beginners Jewellery Marking Experience invites you to hammer off some of the frustration of being stuck indoors whilst creating a new piece of jewellery. With local scones, tray bakes and a mini Nosecco to take home, this workshop invites you to unwind whilst learning a fun new skill. Located in the Holywood Hills and overlooking the Belfast Lough, take some time to explore the local area after your class, and relax in the unique surroundings.
For more information, go to nisilver.com Photo: Pixabay
2. VIP Beginners Jewellery Making Experience, Holywood
The NI Silver VIP beginners Jewellery Making Experience combines jewellery making with a stunning natural landscape. Guided by a goldsmith, create a piece of sterling silver jewellery by learning basic metal-smithing techniques.
Try new techniques such as piercing, filing, soldering, hammering/texturing and polishing, all to create a stunning silver or copper ring, pendant, earrings or bangle. You’ll be pampered with your gift bag of goodies after the class, filled with a mini bottle of Prosecco or Nosecco and cheese and crackers which can be enjoyed in an outdoor igloo.
For more information, go to nisilver.com Photo: Pexels
3. Gobbins Crafts Workshops, 184 Gobbins Rd, Islandmagee, Larne
Join a workshop with Gobbins Crafts to be tutored by an experienced goldsmith and create a range of jewellery from stacking rings and silver pendants to silver knot rings and silver spinning rings. No prior experience is required for these workshops as staff are on hand to supervise you through the jewellery making process. Using 100% recycled silver, create something new from something old and learn new techniques in this bespoke workshop.
For more information, go to gobbinscrafts.com Photo: freepik
4. Jewellery Classes at Belfast School of Jewellery
Join the school with one of their incredible jewellery classes. Learn how to roll, cut, shape, texture, fire and polish silver clay. Create pendants, earrings and charms with beads, and work with sea glass to create an incredible naturally sourced necklace. With classes starting at only £30, and no previous experience with jewellery creation necessary, this is the perfect way to try something new.
For more information, go to belfastschoolofjewellery.com Photo: freepik