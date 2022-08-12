6 Must visit markets happening in Ards and North Down

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From weekly to monthly markets or just one-off specials, you can explore Ards and North Down through a series of events coming up soon.

Here are seven must visit markets happening in Ards and North Down:

1. Taste and Artisan Market Donaghadee

Bangor market takes place every Wednesday morning.

September 17, Donaghadee

As part of the Taste Autumn in Ards and North Down Programme, Taste and Artisan Market will bring together talent from the region for a one day market.

Enjoy the beautiful setting of Donaghadee from Lemons Wharf, enjoy live music and explore the stunning seafront.

Featured stalls will include Little Popcorn Shop, Woofternoon Tea, Habanero Steves and Debbie’s Delights.

The Taste and Artisan Market is held in the the beautiful setting of Donaghadee.

2. Bangor Market

Wednesdays, Bangor

Taking place in the Asda car park every wednesday from 7am-1pm, Bangor market is a weekly open-air event offering a wide range of fresh local food, including home-grown vegetables and freshly caught fish as well as plant stalls and many more.

Comber Farmers Market offers produce from local growers, makers and bakers.

The market has up to 50 stalls and has been a staple in the community for almost 100 years.

3. Newtownards Market

Saturdays, Newtownards

Held weekly every Saturday from 8am to 4pm, the market features both regular and new stalls every week including food, gifts and art.

Having been in the town centre for over 40 years, it’s a true Newtownards staple.

4. Market Fresh

Second Saturday of the month, Bangor

Market Fresh is a unique and exciting artisan market that takes place at Project 24 every second Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

The market offers food stalls such as Knead and Prove, Jack’s Fudge and Hellbent as well as goods stalls like Studio Halts, A Wee Token and The Greener Guru.

5. The Market on the Square

First Saturday of the month, Portaferry

Portaferry’s Market on the Square offers the best in local food, art and crafts at the beautifully restored Market House from 10am to 1.30pm on the first Saturday of every month.

The market draws in both tourists and locals with attractions such as live music, children’s activities, food and crafts. Stalls include Portaferry Pottery, North Down Beef Company and Blair Illustration.

6. Comber Farmers Market

First Thursday of the month, Comber

A weekly market offering goods from the latest local growers, makers and bakers, Comber Farmers Market opened in 2014 and has been going strong ever since.