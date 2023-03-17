Belfast is a stunning city with lots of different focal points to gaze at, with lookout points across the capital showcasing everything.
From spectacular views of specific buildings to complete sights of the entire city, you’re guaranteed to see good scenes and capture top class photos.
Whether you’re visiting and want to have a look at the beautiful surroundings you’re staying in or simply want to appreciate the local sights, there are plenty of places where you can get a great look at the city.
Here are some of our suggestions for the best places to get amazing views of Belfast.
1. Cave Hill
One of the most popular places in Belfast to look out over the city, Cave Hill is a challenging uphill walk with incredibly rewarding sights at the end of it.
With panoramic views of Co Antrim, many people take the trek to the top early in the morning to witness what is arguably the best sunrise in Northern Ireland Photo: unsplash
2. River Lagan
Take a walk along the many bridges joining the city centre with the Titanic quarter to see a great panoramic view over many of Belfast’s landmark buildings.
From attractions such as the Big Fish and Glass Of Thrones trail visible, taking a stroll over the calming water can prove to be as beautiful as it is peaceful. Photo: unsplash
3. Victoria Square Dome
Offering 360° views of Belfast, Victoria Square is a popular shopping centre with a relatively unknown viewing platform situated just at the top of the elevators.
The dome even includes handy pieces of historical information dotted about based on which sights you’re looking out over, giving great prompts about each attraction. Photo: unsplash
4. Top of Rocky Road
Located in south-east Belfast, Rocky Road provides great views of the whole city and can be accessed from the car, a mere drive away from the city centre.
Whether you’re driving along and catch a glimpse of the views or stop to have a look out in the open air, there are some great angles to take advantage of. Photo: Google