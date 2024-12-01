2 . Todds Leap

Dubbed to be one of the best Santa’s Grotto in the whole of Northern Ireland, Todds Leap’s annual Winter Wonderland is back in Ballygawley, bringing with it a bunch of delightful treats for kids and adults alike to enjoy. Featuring Santa’s Post Office, Mrs Claus’ Cabin, an Off-Road Sleigh ride and much more, this fantastic opportunity is not one to be missed when out and about in rural Tyrone. For more information, go to toddsleap.com/events/winter-wonderland Photo: Unsplash