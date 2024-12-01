Father Christmas is also making his way to the grottos in and around Northern Ireland’s biggest county to find out what everyone has on their lists this year.
With so many wonderful opportunities to meet the big man himself in Co Tyrone, you’re sure to create lasting Christmas memories with your loved ones.
Here are six delightful locations to see Santa with your family this year.
1. Santa’s Magical Experience
Travel through a fantasy world in your search for Santa, stopping at the North Pole Station, Eyrafelaan's Mystical World, a forest and more, complete with lights, sounds and snow. With autism friendly events running on several dates through November and December, this Coalisland experience means that everyone can spend time with the magical seasonal visitor. For more information, go to santasmagicalgrotto.com Photo: unsplash
2. Todds Leap
Dubbed to be one of the best Santa’s Grotto in the whole of Northern Ireland, Todds Leap’s annual Winter Wonderland is back in Ballygawley, bringing with it a bunch of delightful treats for kids and adults alike to enjoy. Featuring Santa’s Post Office, Mrs Claus’ Cabin, an Off-Road Sleigh ride and much more, this fantastic opportunity is not one to be missed when out and about in rural Tyrone. For more information, go to toddsleap.com/events/winter-wonderland Photo: Unsplash
3. Glenpark Estate
Embark on the most magical adventure along the Santa Trail at Glenpark Estate, Omagh, set against the backdrop of Tyrone’s scenic hills This outdoor adventure offers a walk through a winter woodland filled with Christmas characters and delights along the way, concluding with a stop inside Santa’s cosy woodland cabin. For more information, go to glenparkestate.com/santa-experience-1 Photo: Unsplash
4. Omagh Winter Wonderland
Visit Santa with Mrs Santa plus the elves at Omagh Winter Wonderland to immerse yourself in a wintery heaven at O’Neill’s Healy Park. Journey through an enchanted trail, indulge in festive treats and finally meet Santa in his magical grotto. Mr & Mrs Claus, alongside their trusty elves, await both young and adult visitors this December for a sprinkling of fun that the whole family will cherish. For more information, go to allevents.in/omagh/winter-wonderland/200027325764835 Photo: pexels
