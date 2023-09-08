There’s nothing better than getting out into the fresh air and if you like running you can enjoy some of the best scenery while keeping fit at the same time.
Co Tyrone has some fabulous running spots so ditch the treadmill and get out and explore the incredible running routes the county has to offer.
Here are our favourite stunning areas that will definitely give you the runner’s high.
1. Gortin Glen Forest Park, Glen Park Road, Gortin
Located just six miles from Omagh, Gortin Glen Forest Park has five main trails and over 10km of routes to choose from, with varying lengths and difficulties.
Perfect for both budding and experienced runners, the park is situated in the woodland of the Sperrin Mountains and is also home to Brie’s Barista Bar cafe, the perfect spot for a post-run pick me up.
For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Knockmany Forest Augher
One of Tyrone’s hidden gems, Knockmany Forest is a collection of woodlands located within four miles of Augher. Take a scenic jog around the forest and lake or test your skills by jogging upwards to the summit. Each route is roughly 4-5km and visitors can access the Knockmany Passage Tomb (Anya’s Tomb) during their visit. For more information, go to visitmidulster.com Photo: WalkNI
3. Drum Manor Forest Park, Drum Road, Cookstown
Eighteenth century demesne, Drum Manor Forest Park is located four miles west of Cookstown and its 5km trail is open to the public every day. With its range of waymarked trails, butterfly garden and Japanese garden, take a scenic jog around the forest park’s circular route, passing the stunning lake and woodland areas. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: DiscoverNI
4. Lough Fea, Cookstown
Set in the scenery of the Sperrin mountains, Lough Fea is a 4km route with plenty of benches for breaks along the way. This spot is perfect for runners looking for panoramic views and a circular route alongside calming waters.
For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: WalkNI