1 . Gortin Glen Forest Park, Glen Park Road, Gortin

Located just six miles from Omagh, Gortin Glen Forest Park has five main trails and over 10km of routes to choose from, with varying lengths and difficulties. Perfect for both budding and experienced runners, the park is situated in the woodland of the Sperrin Mountains and is also home to Brie’s Barista Bar cafe, the perfect spot for a post-run pick me up. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: DiscoverNI