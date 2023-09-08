Register
If you like running maybe it’s time to change the scenery and use your time to take in some of the most beautiful places across Tyrone. Picture: Emma Simpson on UnsplashIf you like running maybe it’s time to change the scenery and use your time to take in some of the most beautiful places across Tyrone. Picture: Emma Simpson on Unsplash
6 scenic running routes you should check out in Co Tyrone

There’s nothing better than getting out into the fresh air and if you like running you can enjoy some of the best scenery while keeping fit at the same time.
By Rachel Stephens
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:53 BST

Co Tyrone has some fabulous running spots so ditch the treadmill and get out and explore the incredible running routes the county has to offer.

Here are our favourite stunning areas that will definitely give you the runner’s high.

Located just six miles from Omagh, Gortin Glen Forest Park has five main trails and over 10km of routes to choose from, with varying lengths and difficulties. Perfect for both budding and experienced runners, the park is situated in the woodland of the Sperrin Mountains and is also home to Brie’s Barista Bar cafe, the perfect spot for a post-run pick me up. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com

1. Gortin Glen Forest Park, Glen Park Road, Gortin

Located just six miles from Omagh, Gortin Glen Forest Park has five main trails and over 10km of routes to choose from, with varying lengths and difficulties. Perfect for both budding and experienced runners, the park is situated in the woodland of the Sperrin Mountains and is also home to Brie's Barista Bar cafe, the perfect spot for a post-run pick me up. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com

One of Tyrone’s hidden gems, Knockmany Forest is a collection of woodlands located within four miles of Augher. Take a scenic jog around the forest and lake or test your skills by jogging upwards to the summit. Each route is roughly 4-5km and visitors can access the Knockmany Passage Tomb (Anya’s Tomb) during their visit. For more information, go to visitmidulster.com

2. Knockmany Forest Augher

One of Tyrone's hidden gems, Knockmany Forest is a collection of woodlands located within four miles of Augher. Take a scenic jog around the forest and lake or test your skills by jogging upwards to the summit. Each route is roughly 4-5km and visitors can access the Knockmany Passage Tomb (Anya's Tomb) during their visit. For more information, go to visitmidulster.com

Eighteenth century demesne, Drum Manor Forest Park is located four miles west of Cookstown and its 5km trail is open to the public every day. With its range of waymarked trails, butterfly garden and Japanese garden, take a scenic jog around the forest park’s circular route, passing the stunning lake and woodland areas. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com

3. Drum Manor Forest Park, Drum Road, Cookstown

Eighteenth century demesne, Drum Manor Forest Park is located four miles west of Cookstown and its 5km trail is open to the public every day. With its range of waymarked trails, butterfly garden and Japanese garden, take a scenic jog around the forest park's circular route, passing the stunning lake and woodland areas. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com

Set in the scenery of the Sperrin mountains, Lough Fea is a 4km route with plenty of benches for breaks along the way. This spot is perfect for runners looking for panoramic views and a circular route alongside calming waters. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com

4. Lough Fea, Cookstown

Set in the scenery of the Sperrin mountains, Lough Fea is a 4km route with plenty of benches for breaks along the way. This spot is perfect for runners looking for panoramic views and a circular route alongside calming waters. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com

