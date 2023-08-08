6 spectacular coastal spots in Northern Ireland to spend a summer’s day

3 . Portrush and Portstewart

Arguably the most famous seaside town in Northern Ireland, Portrush is a hotspot for tourists and locals alike. If it’s adventure you’re after, Curry’s Fun Park opens during summer and is a great place for any adrenaline junkies looking for both big and little rides. A strong drive away, Portstewart’s various beaches are big amongst the surfing community, providing fantastic waves for you to gain momentum and enjoy your time on the board. Take a wander around the seafront as you dry off and try some cooling ice cream from one of the parlours or have a tipple at a wine bar if that’s more up your street. Photo: Discover NI