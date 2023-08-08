6 spectacular coastal spots in Northern Ireland to spend a summer’s day

Northern Ireland has plenty of long scenic stretches of coastline that are calling out for visitors during the summer months.
With a short drive from anywhere in the country providing access to the calming waves of the sea, you won’t have to travel far to find a beach.
Grab a rugl, pack a picnic and travel to your chosen holiday haven for a day, a week or a month or more.
We’ve put together this list of six great coastal spots that you should make a point of visiting this summer.
1. Ballycastle
Known for its spectacular marina, Ballycastle hosts a range of outdoor activities to make your day by the sea that extra bit exciting.
Relax afterwards in one of the many restaurants and pubs nearby, choosing from locally-sourced ingredients and Northern Irish tipples that will warm you on even the coldest of summer days Photo: Antrim Coast & Glens website
2. Warrenpoint
Warrenpoint is like a fairytale land in its own right, having allegedly inspired C.S. Lewis to create the fictional world of Narnia for his classic novel The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.
Take your camera along on a journey with you as you snap up some great photos from the view over Carlingford Lough. Photo: Visit Mourne Mountains
3. Portrush and Portstewart
Arguably the most famous seaside town in Northern Ireland, Portrush is a hotspot for tourists and locals alike.
If it’s adventure you’re after, Curry’s Fun Park opens during summer and is a great place for any adrenaline junkies looking for both big and little rides.
A strong drive away, Portstewart’s various beaches are big amongst the surfing community, providing fantastic waves for you to gain momentum and enjoy your time on the board.
Take a wander around the seafront as you dry off and try some cooling ice cream from one of the parlours or have a tipple at a wine bar if that’s more up your street. Photo: Discover NI
4. Newcastle
Situated in County Down, Newcastle offers the Mourne Mountains as a backdrop with the stunning sea view also available when facing the other way.
For keen hikers, the nearby Slieve Donard is a fab choice, so bring your boots and see how far you can make it up Northern Ireland’s highest mountain. Photo: DiscoverNI