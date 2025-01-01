Despite being the smallest county in Northern Ireland, and the sixth smallest county overall on the island of Ireland, there are lots of gems tucked away in Co Armagh that deserve to be discovered.
From historical revelations to unique outlooks on different locations, you won’t be short of walking tours to try thanks to the array of knowledgeable guides on hand to showcase their surroundings.
Here are six walking tours to learn about different parts of Co Armagh:
1. Foraging in the Foothills - Forkhill
If you’d like to learn about Co Armagh’s heritage through Foraging in the Foothills, this Mountain Ways Ireland tour would be a perfect pick for you. Wander through flora and fauna in search of wild forageable treats amongst the fields and hedgerows in Forkhill. For more information, go to mountainwaysireland.com/guided-hikes/foraging-in-the-foothills Photo: Rob Durston / courtesy of Tourism Northern Ireland
2. Donna Fox Tour - Armagh City
Offering a wealth of content throughout several tours offered by guide Donna throughout Northern Ireland, the Walking Tour of Armagh City encompasses lots of stories regarding architecture, folklore, religion and more. Lasting for two hours, this tour runs no matter the weather, so prepare yourself for Northern Irish rain or shine and get ready to hear about the unmissable tales of the city. For more information, go to donnafoxtours.com/tour/walking-tour-of-armagh-city Photo: Donna Fox Tours website
3. County Armagh Villages - county-wide
Spanning different rural areas, Barbara from Guided Tours Ireland will be your knowledgeable guide on this County Armagh wide investigation into different local villages. Blending countryside with community, ticket holders will see a variety of historical ruins, manor houses and stately homes alongside exploring the charming residents of different County Armagh Villages. For more information, go to guidedtoursireland.com/guided-tours/walking-tours/co-armagh-villages Photo: Guided Tours Ireland website
4. The Ancient City of Armagh - Armagh city
Another option run by Northern Irish born-and-bred Barbara is her Ancient City of Armagh opportunity, which takes two forms depending on how long you would like to spend walking through the city’s narrow streets, with the shortest choice lasting approximately an hour and a half. The slightly longer alternative, spanning 3.5 hours, gives a more in-depth approach to Armagh’s history, myths and legends, highlighting the gorgeous Georgian architecture. For more information, go to guidedtoursireland.com/guided-tours/walking-tours/the-ancient-city-of-armagh/ Photo: Guided Tours Ireland website
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.