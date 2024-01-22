Register
BREAKING
Take your pick from a wide range of workshops in everything from pottery to cookery - and lots in between!Take your pick from a wide range of workshops in everything from pottery to cookery - and lots in between!
Take your pick from a wide range of workshops in everything from pottery to cookery - and lots in between!

7 Belfast workshops to help you unleash your creative side

Belfast is known for its vibrancy and creativity, making it the perfect place to try something new.
By Anna Beaven
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 18:03 GMT

Whether it’s relaxing, tackling a new craft, learning how to make a new meal or even how to conjure up cocktails, there is always a workshop perfect for everyone.

Discover what Belfast has to offer with this list of 7 workshops to get your creative juices flowing.

Belfast’s very own Hanks Yarn Parlour offers crochet and knitting classes to bring out your creative side. A great place for your knitting needs and one where you can learn the skill too! It’s an excellent chance to try something new. Find out more at https://hanksyarnparlour.com

1. Hanks Yarn Parlour

Belfast’s very own Hanks Yarn Parlour offers crochet and knitting classes to bring out your creative side. A great place for your knitting needs and one where you can learn the skill too! It’s an excellent chance to try something new. Find out more at https://hanksyarnparlour.com Photo: Unsplash

Learn Irish in Belfast’s Irish learning centre. Learning a new language is proven to boost self-confidence and communication skills. Learning Irish in Northern Ireland’s capital is a real achievement and is sure to get your creative juices flowing. To find out more go to: https://www.culturlann.ie

2. Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich Irish Classes

Learn Irish in Belfast’s Irish learning centre. Learning a new language is proven to boost self-confidence and communication skills. Learning Irish in Northern Ireland’s capital is a real achievement and is sure to get your creative juices flowing. To find out more go to: https://www.culturlann.ie Photo: unsplash

Just 30 minutes outside of Belfast Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen offers workshops for baking traditionally Irish breads. Tracey will teach you to make potato bread, soda farls and wheaten farls. You can also try her homemade jam with your homemade bread. To find out more, go to https://traceysfarmhousekitchen.com

3. Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen

Just 30 minutes outside of Belfast Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen offers workshops for baking traditionally Irish breads. Tracey will teach you to make potato bread, soda farls and wheaten farls. You can also try her homemade jam with your homemade bread. To find out more, go to https://traceysfarmhousekitchen.com Photo: unsplash

Located in an old mill in the Cathedral Quarter, learn how to make original artworks through the practice of printmaking. Belfast Print Workshop offers an extensive programme of practical courses designed to enhance public knowledge, understanding and appreciation of printmaking. For more details, go to https://bpw.org.uk/classes

4. Belfast Print Workshop

Located in an old mill in the Cathedral Quarter, learn how to make original artworks through the practice of printmaking. Belfast Print Workshop offers an extensive programme of practical courses designed to enhance public knowledge, understanding and appreciation of printmaking. For more details, go to https://bpw.org.uk/classes Photo: Emma Kenny Photography

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page