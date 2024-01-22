Belfast is known for its vibrancy and creativity, making it the perfect place to try something new.
Whether it’s relaxing, tackling a new craft, learning how to make a new meal or even how to conjure up cocktails, there is always a workshop perfect for everyone.
Discover what Belfast has to offer with this list of 7 workshops to get your creative juices flowing.
1. Hanks Yarn Parlour
Belfast’s very own Hanks Yarn Parlour offers crochet and knitting classes to bring out your creative side. A great place for your knitting needs and one where you can learn the skill too! It’s an excellent chance to try something new.
Find out more at https://hanksyarnparlour.com Photo: Unsplash
2. Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich Irish Classes
Learn Irish in Belfast’s Irish learning centre. Learning a new language is proven to boost self-confidence and communication skills. Learning Irish in Northern Ireland’s capital is a real achievement and is sure to get your creative juices flowing. To find out more go to: https://www.culturlann.ie Photo: unsplash
3. Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen
Just 30 minutes outside of Belfast Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen offers workshops for baking traditionally Irish breads. Tracey will teach you to make potato bread, soda farls and wheaten farls. You can also try her homemade jam with your homemade bread. To find out more, go to https://traceysfarmhousekitchen.com Photo: unsplash
4. Belfast Print Workshop
Located in an old mill in the Cathedral Quarter, learn how to make original artworks through the practice of printmaking. Belfast Print Workshop offers an extensive programme of practical courses designed to enhance public knowledge, understanding and appreciation of printmaking. For more details, go to https://bpw.org.uk/classes Photo: Emma Kenny Photography