1. Festive Angel Painting Workshop, Angel And Two Bibles, 1 Goose Entry, Belfast - Thursday, December 1, 7.30 pm

The most wine-derful time of the year just got a bit more angelic. Paint your way into Christmas with a festive angel painting workshop, where you’ll be joined by Ashleigh Collim Ceramics who will guide your painting session to design your own festive angel. Tickets cost £40, you will be supplied with all the crafting materials you need, nibbles to feed your creativity and twoglasses of Whispering Angel Rosé and you’ll get to take home your ceramic angel and place it on top of your Christmas tree. For more information and bookings, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/festive-angel-painting-workshop-tickets-456901473607

Photo: image via Pexels