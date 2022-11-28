It’s time to get hands on this Christmas! Tis the season for craft lovers and DIY enthusiasts alike.
There’s always something nostalgic about looking at your favourite handmade decoration glistening on the tree or perhaps a decoration set up on your mantlepiece every year.
If you’re looking to make a special unique Christmas decoration this year or simply want to try your hand at something new this holiday season our seven festive workshops in Belfast are here to inspire you.
1. Festive Angel Painting Workshop, Angel And Two Bibles, 1 Goose Entry, Belfast - Thursday, December 1, 7.30 pm
The most wine-derful time of the year just got a bit more angelic. Paint your way into Christmas with a festive angel painting workshop, where you’ll be joined by Ashleigh Collim Ceramics who will guide your painting session to design your own festive angel. Tickets cost £40, you will be supplied with all the crafting materials you need, nibbles to feed your creativity and twoglasses of Whispering Angel Rosé and you’ll get to take home your ceramic angel and place it on top of your Christmas tree. For more information and bookings, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/festive-angel-painting-workshop-tickets-456901473607
Photo: image via Pexels
2. Christmas Decoration Painting Class, The Crafty Vintner, 705 Lisburn Road, Belfast - Monday, December 5, 7pm
Get crafty in a whiskey wonderland this December at The Crafty Vintner tasting room Christmas decoration painting class, where you will be joined by expert Ashleigh Collim Ceramics. Tickets cost £40.00 and Ashleigh will guide the painting session and help you create some beautiful festive tree decorations. For more information and to bookings, go to www.thecraftyvintnertastingroom.co.uk/events/
Photo: image via Pexels
3. Luxe Bauble Christmas Wreath Workshop by Memento Studio, 1A Haywood Ave, Belfast - Monday, December 5, 4pm
oin Memento for some festive fun at their popular Christmas wreath workshop. Your wreaths will be designed to last the festive season and created with a mix of dried & fresh foliage and fabulous coloured bauble embellishments for a stunning bespoke wreath, which is sure to have your neighbours green with envy!
The price for the workshop is £85pp and includes a spruce wreath base and everything you need to make your beautiful wreath. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.mementofloraldesign.com/events/luxe-bauble-christmas-wreath-workshop
Photo: image via Pexels
4. Christmas Wreath Masterclass, The Bowery, 701 Lisburn Road, Belfast - Wednesday, December 7, 7pm
Why not branch out this festive season and take part in a christmas wreath masterclass? The class will be led by experts in all things foliage, The Little Shop of Plants, who will help you decorate your unbe-leaf-ably beautiful Christmas wreath.
Tickets are £55.00 and include a Jameson cocktail on arrival, a festive cheese plate, your own Christmas wreath to decorate and take home for your front door and all your decorating materials to make the perfect wreath. For more information and for bookings, go to www.thebowerybelfast.co.uk/whats-on/
Photo: Image via Pexels