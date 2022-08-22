7 crazy golf places to take the family in NI

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are seven wacky crazy golf courses for you and your friends and family to navigate and flaunt your golf skills.

1. The Lost City Adventure Golf, Belfast.

Lost City Adventure Golf can be found just outside of Belfast city centre inside Cityside Retail & Leisure Park along with the shops, Movie House Cinema and Gallagher’s Bar.

All ages can enjoy mini golf

In Lost City Adventure Golf, you will come face to face with talking statues, majestic tigers, spiders, snakes and tropical thunder in two rainforest-themed 18-hole courses: the Sunken Skull Ridge and Explorer Falls.

At the Tiki-themed bar you can find freshly-made pizzas, cocktails, coffee and beer.

The Lost City Adventure Golf is open seven days a week from 10am to 10pm and offers Play, Drink and Eat bundles, making it the perfect place to go for family fun, a date night or to spend time with friends.

For more information go to lostcityadventuregolf.com/belfast

Airtastic's out-of-this-world, space themed golf course in Craigavon.

2. Pirates Adventure Golf, Dundonald

Just outside of Dundonald Ice Bowl is Pirates Adventure Golf where you can golf surrounded by firing cannons, spitting totem poles, a misted graveyard and a 20 foot pirate schooner.

This 36-hole golf course consists of two exciting 18-hole courses, Blackbeard’s Adventure and the Captain’s challenge.

Pirates Adventure Golf is an ideal birthday party location, offering discount for groups and the opportunity to win a “Golden Doubloon” which can be exchanged for a free game. It is open Monday to Sunday 10am to 10pm.

The Jet Centre Mini Golf in Coleraine

For more information go to piratesadventuregolf.com

3. Airtastic entertainment centre, Craigavon

Experience Airtastic out-of-this-world, space themed golf course.

Journey through the galaxy avoiding the black holes and other obstacles to get back to base and beat your family and friends.

Mini golf is £6.95pp for an adult or £5.50 for under 16s, however the centre also offers family packages and bowling and golf combos.

For more information go to air-tastic.com/locations/craigavon

4.The Jet Centre, Coleraine

The Jet Centre Mini Golf in Coleraine is the perfect way to spend a day soaking up the sunshine.

Challenge your family and friends to 18 holes at only £6 per person for over 12s or £5 for those aged 11 and under. Also outside at The Jet Centre and just next to the mini-golf is Wild West Mining where you will acquire your own mining box to search for fossils, arrowheads and gemstones.

The Jet Centre is open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 10pm.

For more information go to thejetcentre.co.uk/golf

5. Bentra Crazy Golf, Whitehead.

Bentra Mini-Golf is an 18-hole outdoor course which can be found situated in the Co Antrim town of Whitehead.

Ideal if you are on a budget, Bentra Crazy Golf is the most cost-efficient crazy golf course in Northern Ireland charging only £3.50 for anyone 13 and older, £2.00 for those aged 5-12, £1 for anyone under five years of age or £10 for a family ticket.

If you’re feeling confident after trying your hand at Crazy Golf, Bentra Golf Course is the longest 9-hole course in Ireland. You can find a confectionery shop, limited pro shop and shower and locker rooms at the clubhouse.

Afterwards, try out the scenic Bentra Bar & Grill which overlooks Larne Lough as offers are often available for golfers.

For more information go to https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/resident/sport-and-leisure/golf/bentra-golf-course

6. Crazy Farm Golf,Newtownards

Fesigned in the shape of Northern Ireland. Crazy Farm Golf is an 18-hole-themed golf course with information reflecting Northern Ireland’s culture and history.

Crazy Farm Golf can be found on Fastrack farm in Ballywalter, Newtownards and is open every day from 10am to 5pm excluding Sundays. Please note that in pursuit of other business interests Crazy Farm Golf will open for the last time on August 23rd so make a booking whilst you still can.

For more information go to facebook.com/crazyfarmgolfni

7. Scrapyard Golf, Newtownabbey

Created by the faces behind Belfast’s Leisure World Toyshop, this 21-hole indoor golf course is deemed the most exciting golf experience in Northern Ireland.

Accommodating a unique aesthetic by award-winning USA designers, interesting features of the course include: a shark and donkey, a plane, an ambulance, a bathroom and various selfie points so you can have photos to look back on.

Scrapyard Golf is £6 per child, £9 per adult and £8 for seniors and students.