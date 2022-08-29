7 escape rooms you need to try across Northern Ireland

2. Time Scape – Belfast

Can you escape the sinking ship? Do you want to find out who is England’s most notorious serial killer? Time Scape in Belfast allow you to experience an escape room like no other, with thematic rooms enabling you to live in your favourite historical stories and come out as the hero. The three thematic rooms, Jack The Ripper - Murder Mystery, Titanic –The Final Hour and Spellbound – A Wizard’s Trial feature among the highest rated in Northern Ireland, delving deeper into past tales as you uncover hidden secrets scattered throughout. Open to anyone who loves deadly stories of the past, or simply any adrenaline junkies wanting to try something new, these enthralling games are suitable for two to seven people, so bring your friends along and try to crack the code within an hour. Each room comes with its own age limit, so check beforehand if you’re eligible to test your quick-thinking skills. For more information go to timescapegames.com

Photo: contributed