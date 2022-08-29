7 escape rooms you need to try across Northern Ireland

This intense experience involves puzzles, riddles and a series of mysteries to be solved in a locked room where time is most definitely not on your side. The goal of each game is finding a way out to emerge victorious and celebrate with your team mates after ultimately working your brain muscles to the max.
If this sounds like your idea of fun, there are a whole bunch of escape rooms available across Northern Ireland for you to try your luck at deciphering clues and making it out within the time limit.
1. Prison Island Belfast – Belfast
Are action, adventure and adrenaline your thing? Prison Island, located just outside Belfast city centre, might be the perfect stop for you. Involving 25 fun-filled prison cells, you will have to solve challenges using a combination of intellectual, technical, and physical skills to ensure you don’t end up spending a night in jail. Team up with one to three players and compete against other prisoners as you try and score as many points as possible in each themed room. With all challenges lasting under five minutes, it’s sure to get your heart going as you play to not only escape, but win against other teams. For more information go to prisonislandbelfast.com
Photo: contributed
2. Time Scape – Belfast
Can you escape the sinking ship? Do you want to find out who is England’s most notorious serial killer? Time Scape in Belfast allow you to experience an escape room like no other, with thematic rooms enabling you to live in your favourite historical stories and come out as the hero. The three thematic rooms, Jack The Ripper - Murder Mystery, Titanic –The Final Hour and Spellbound – A Wizard’s Trial feature among the highest rated in Northern Ireland, delving deeper into past tales as you uncover hidden secrets scattered throughout. Open to anyone who loves deadly stories of the past, or simply any adrenaline junkies wanting to try something new, these enthralling games are suitable for two to seven people, so bring your friends along and try to crack the code within an hour. Each room comes with its own age limit, so check beforehand if you’re eligible to test your quick-thinking skills. For more information go to timescapegames.com
Photo: contributed
3. Forbidden Quest - Belfast (GoT theme)
These immersive and intense Game Of Thrones themed games are available in multiple rooms, providing a twist to the exciting lock-in game. You can choose among three popular games: Zombie Outbreak, Game of Kings, and Dream House and be prepared for a possible appearance of live actors in the middle of your mind-boggling tasks. Providing a riveting experience, Forbidden Quest is a real treat for those seeking adventure and a thrill. While participating in the game Dream House, for example, your team must enter the enchanted family home, locate the demonic doll and banish whatever evil is inside it within 75 minutes or risk becoming trapped inside forever. If you think you’re brave enough, try your hand at escaping from whatever mysteries lie inside, but be warned, these games are only recommended to those with a strong will and tough mentality. For more information go to forbiddenquest.com
Photo: contributed
4. EscapadeHQ – Dundonald
Based in Dundonald, just outside Belfast, this EscapadeHQ offers five different rooms with only one hour to solve the clues you find within. Choose from Detained, The Magic Emporium, Save The City, Witchcraft and Wizardry and Duel Adventure as you enter a world of chaos and calamities. Each room is a physical adventure game in which players solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints and strategy to complete the objectives at hand under a time limit. Depending on which room you choose, your team may be challenged to solve a handful of mysteries, including saving Belfast or preventing a nuclear attack. Most of these games are suitable for groups of two to six people, but Duel Adventure, with its two identical rooms, allows up to 12 players in two teams to challenge each other, allowing more people to join in on the fun. For more information go to escapadehq.co.uk
Photo: contributed