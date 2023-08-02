2 . EastSide Arts Festival

EastSide Arts Festival has been a long-standing project in east Belfast for 25 years, boosting the local culture by connecting, creating and celebrating. The 11-day event is hosted at a range of different locations throughout August, promoting the creative nature of the city with its vibrant performances, displays and more. For more information, go to eastsidearts.net Photo: EastSide Arts Festival via Facebook