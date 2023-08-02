Northern Ireland can boast a packed calendar of events from now until the end of 2023, with something for everyone to enjoy.
From music festivals that will give you ultimate vibes to artsy events with a range of activities on their programme, you’ll be spoilt for choice.
Take your pick of these fantastic events for an action-packed schedule that will leave everyone envious of your plans.
Here are some of the great events taking place in Northern Ireland during the rest of the year.
1. Portaferry Sails & Sounds
Taking place from August 3 to 6, Portaferry Sails and Sounds is an action-packed event that features everything nautical.
With traditional boats, sea shanties, Irish Scottish dancing, traditional music, boat trips and an exhibition in the Maritime Museum, you’ll have lots to do across all four days.
For more information, go to facebook.com/Portaferrysailsandsounds Photo: Portaferry Sails & Sounds via Facebook
2. EastSide Arts Festival
EastSide Arts Festival has been a long-standing project in east Belfast for 25 years, boosting the local culture by connecting, creating and celebrating.
The 11-day event is hosted at a range of different locations throughout August, promoting the creative nature of the city with its vibrant performances, displays and more.
For more information, go to eastsidearts.net Photo: EastSide Arts Festival via Facebook
3. Open House Festival
A month long music and arts celebration, Open House Festival is the ultimate event for all things music, comedy and film.
Based in the stunning seaside city of Bangor, there are four recurring events that make up the festival to choose from, including the vintage Seaside Revival Festival.
For more information, go to openhousefestival.com Photo: Open House Festival
4. Emerge Music Festival
Emerge Music Festival is essentially a weekend-long club night, providing you with great tunes, immaculate vibes and some stand-out pics for your Instagram feed.
Taking place on August 26 and 27 at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast, this year’s headliners include Camelphat, Nina Kraviz and Bicep Live, so grab your tickets for the summer’s hottest festival whilst you still can.
For more information, go to emergebelfast.com Photo: Emerge Music Festival via Facebook