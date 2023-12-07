7 fascinating ancient Celtic sites for you to visit across Northern Ireland

4 . Boa Island, Fermanagh

Located in the middle of Lower Lough Erne, some 16 miles from Enniskillen, the island is named after the Celtic goddess of war, Badhbh, who sometimes assumed the form of a carrion crow. The central Caldragh graveyard contains two anthropomorphic carved stone statues, both of which have been dated back to at least 400-800 AD. The larger of the figures is widely regarded as one of the most enigmatic stone figures in Ireland. While not quite a representation of the two-faced Roman god Janus - as many have assumed - in Celtic culture, heads were especially revered as they were thought to contain a person’s spirit after their death. An indentation at the top, while it is not known how it was created, is used by tourists, who frequently place small mementoes in it for luck. Photo: Discover NI