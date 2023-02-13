Finding something exciting to keep the kids entertained can be rather difficult, especially if you’ve exhausted all of your usual options.
From play centres to farm parks, there are plenty of places in your local area that are perfect for restless youngsters.
Here are some of the best places to take your children without having to travel too far from home.
1. Happy Dayz Indoor Play Centre, Ballygawley
Happy Dayz Indoor Play Centre allows kids to play, learn and exercise, all whilst having lots of fun both inside and outside.
There are special sessions run for children with additional needs as well, making it a great inclusive space to visit.
For more information, go to happydayzballygawley.com
Photo: Happy Dayz website
2. Drum Manor Forest Park, Cookstown
With a variety of activities on offer, including camping, walking trails, gardens and a play park, there are lots of fun things to do with the kids at Drum Manor Forest Park.
Open to the public every day, have a wander around and tire yourselves out with everything available on-site.
For more information, go to nidirect.gov.uk/drum-manor-forest-park
Photo: discoverNI
3. Annaginny Park Farm, Dungannon
Run by a family for families, Annaginny Park Farm houses a range of animals, from emus and wallabies to a variety of fish aquariums.
With a bouncy castle for the kids to enjoy, parents can start a BBQ the whole family can enjoy.
For more information, go to facebook.com/annaginnyparkfarm
Photo: Annaginny Park Farm via Facebook
4. Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh
Uncover rural Ulster and American history as you hear about the courageous migrants who travelled to the country.
A great place for older children, there are plenty of activities to keep entertained with as you walk around the grounds.
For more information, go to ulsteramericanfolkpark.org
Photo: Ulster American Folk Park website