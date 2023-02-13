2 . Drum Manor Forest Park, Cookstown

With a variety of activities on offer, including camping, walking trails, gardens and a play park, there are lots of fun things to do with the kids at Drum Manor Forest Park. Open to the public every day, have a wander around and tire yourselves out with everything available on-site. For more information, go to nidirect.gov.uk/drum-manor-forest-park

Photo: discoverNI