7 gaming arcades across Northern Ireland where you can unleash your competitive spirit

Level up your competitiveness and challenge your friends or yourself to beat your personal bests while putting yourself to the test.
Whether you’re looking for a fun family activity that even the little ones can get involved in or you’re hoping to enjoy an adults-only gaming space, there are plenty of indoor entertainment options available across the country.
We’ve put together a list of seven venues you might like to try.
1. Airtastic - Bangor, Craigavon, Lisburn and Newtownabbey
Boasting four locations across Northern Ireland, Airtastic has a fantastic array of amusement amenities inside their arcades, offering some of the biggest play for prizes across Northern Ireland. Using a card payment and ticket collection system, this modernised set-up is even more fun without the need to traipse lengths of tickets around, removing the fear of leaving a potentially gift-altering strand behind. For more information, go to air-tastic.com/activities/amusements Photo: Airtastic website
2. Reboot - Belfast
Reboot is a unique gaming venue where visitors can avail of different consoles, PCs, board games and, of course, classic retro arcade machines. Owned and run by Queen’s University, this Lisburn Road feat brings a vibrant and exciting atmosphere to the previous student union site, open to locals and tourists alike, with no student ID required. For more information, go to rebootgamingcafe.co.uk Photo: Reboot website
3. Goldrush - Portrush
A trip to the coast isn’t complete without a stop inside the local arcade, and Goldrush on the north coast promises to satisfy all your childhood nostalgia cravings. If you’re planning a visit to Portrush anytime soon, make sure to leave time for this brilliant Prizezone amusement arcade to try your hand at bagging some fantastic prizes. For more information, go to goldrushportrush.com Photo: Goldrush website
4. Donaldsons Amusements - Enniskillen
Nestled in the heart of Enniskillen, Donaldsons Amusements offer everything from slot machines and arcade games to pull arms and poker plays. Open to both adults and children, there is a machine sure to satiate everyone’s desires, with an over 18’s room designed specifically for the high rollers amongst your group. For more information, go to zodiacbingoenniskillen.co.uk/amusements.html Photo: unsplash
