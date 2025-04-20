7 gaming arcades across Northern Ireland where you can unleash your competitive spirit

1 . Airtastic - Bangor, Craigavon, Lisburn and Newtownabbey

Boasting four locations across Northern Ireland, Airtastic has a fantastic array of amusement amenities inside their arcades, offering some of the biggest play for prizes across Northern Ireland. Using a card payment and ticket collection system, this modernised set-up is even more fun without the need to traipse lengths of tickets around, removing the fear of leaving a potentially gift-altering strand behind. For more information, go to air-tastic.com/activities/amusements Photo: Airtastic website