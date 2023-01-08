With 2023 well and truly underway, it’s time to get the calendars out and start planning where to go with your friends and family.
For the sports lover out there, Northern Ireland is set to be host to a variety of fun-loving sporting activities and events happening up and down the country.
Here are seven great sporting events that are happening this year.
Additional reporting by Lyndsey Hodgkinson.
1. Focus on sport in 2023
There's a host of great sporting events lined up for Northern Ireland in 2023.
Photo: pixabay
2. The Arenacross Tour Showing - SSE Arena Belfast, January 20-21
As Europe’s leading indoor freestyle motocross and race show, Arenacross 2023 is set to be a show like no other. All about speed and skill, this high-octane mix of indoor motocross racing and freestyle motocross has established itself as a must-do championship for the professionals, resulting in a weekend of guaranteed family fun and entertainment.
For more information, go to ssearenabelfast.com/the-arenacross-tour
Photo: The Arenacross Tour from Facebook
3. 2023 Cazoo Premier League Darts Belfast (launch) - SSE Arena Belfast, February 2
The 19th edition of the Cazoo Premier League Darts tournament is set to kick off in Belfast before finishing on May 25 in London. After winning against Joe Cullen in the 2022 finals, Michael van Gerwen is the current defending champion of this high stakes tournament.
For more information, go to ssearenabelfast.com/2023-cazoo-premier-league-darts
Photo: Unsplash
4. Motorcycle Plus Show - Eikon Exhibition Centre, 14 Halftown Road, Lisburn, February 4-5.
Back for the first time in four years, the Motorcycle Plus Show is Northern Ireland’s leading show of its kind. Hosted by 360 Events, the weekend is set to include everything motorcycling and motorsport, such as racing, touring, or simply enjoying riding bikes, and much, much more.
For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/motorcycle-plus-show
Photo: Brian Thompson