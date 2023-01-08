4. Motorcycle Plus Show - Eikon Exhibition Centre, 14 Halftown Road, Lisburn, February 4-5.

Back for the first time in four years, the Motorcycle Plus Show is Northern Ireland’s leading show of its kind. Hosted by 360 Events, the weekend is set to include everything motorcycling and motorsport, such as racing, touring, or simply enjoying riding bikes, and much, much more. For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/motorcycle-plus-show

Photo: Brian Thompson