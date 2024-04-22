Spanning a range of interests from the ancient to the contemporary, these exhibitions stand as a testament to the diverse stories and creative spirit of the area.
Whether you're a dedicated art enthusiast, a history buff, or simply looking for a deeper understanding of Northern Ireland, these seven permanent exhibitions provide compelling insights and unforgettable experiences.
1. Ulster Museum, Botanic Gardens, Belfast
One of the most popular spots to see permanent exhibitions in Northern Ireland is the Ulster Museum. It’s the home of seven different permanent experiences so no matter what you are interested in, there is sure to be something that you will love. Each exhibition takes you on a different journey through specific interests or times. From Belfast born painters, work by Baldassare Peruzzi, journeys through Northern Ireland’s past, and a unique elemental experience, the Ulster Museum truly showcases a chance to get educated and enjoy the best of Northern Ireland. To find out more, go to ulstermuseum.org/ Photo: ulstermuseum.org
2. Lisburn Linen Museum, Market Square, Lisburn
If you are wanting to educate yourself on the rich history of Northern Ireland then check out the Linen Museum in Lisburn. This permanent collection is the perfect way to find out things that you may not have known. The collection of exhibitions feature artist appreciation, the story of the Somme, and the Easter Rising’s impact on Lisburn. All of them are being constantly updated to include the newest and most relevant information so that the public is always able to trust what they see and read.To find out more, go to lisburnmuseum.com/ Photo: Visit Belfast
3. The MAC, 10 Exchange Street West, Belfast
While the Mac has been home to many stand-out temporary exhibitions over time, they only have one that is permanent. The exhibition is a must see for any contemporary art admirer, as it truly captures any visitor's attention. This Permanent Present sculpture by Mark Gerry starts in the foyer. What makes this completely unique to the Mac is the 400 metal wires that create a spectrum of colour which sets the tone for this contemporary arts venue. To find out more, go to themaclive.com/ Photo: Visit Belfast
4. The Naughton Gallery, Lanyon Building, Belfast
The Naughton Gallery, situated in the Lanyon Building at Queen’s University Belfast, houses both a permanent and a rolling programme of original contemporary exhibitions and has exhibited work by both local and internationally-renowned artists along with a standalone permanent collection of the university’s history. Known to be one of the most exciting visual arts spaces, promoting diversity, inclusivity, and artistic excellence, the gallery ensures that visitors will always have something unique and inclusive to view, while also ensuring to keep its long history on display. For more information, go to naughtongallery.org/ Photo: The Naughton Gallery Facebook