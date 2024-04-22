2 . Lisburn Linen Museum, Market Square, Lisburn

If you are wanting to educate yourself on the rich history of Northern Ireland then check out the Linen Museum in Lisburn. This permanent collection is the perfect way to find out things that you may not have known. The collection of exhibitions feature artist appreciation, the story of the Somme, and the Easter Rising’s impact on Lisburn. All of them are being constantly updated to include the newest and most relevant information so that the public is always able to trust what they see and read.To find out more, go to lisburnmuseum.com/ Photo: Visit Belfast