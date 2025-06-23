7 of the best places for you to go surfing in Northern Ireland and Donegal this year

1 . Benone Strand, Co Londonderry

A go-to choice for surf schools and beginners, Benone Strand stretches for seven miles along the north coast, offering plenty of space to find your own peak. The beach is known for its clean, sandy bottom and absence of rocks or seaweed, making it a safe and accessible entry point for those new to surfing. Sheltered by the dramatic cliffs of Binevenagh and backed by rolling sand dunes, Benone is not just about the waves – the views across to Donegal are impressive, too. The beach is lifeguarded during the summer season and is suitable at all tide stages. Photo: Tourism NI Content Pool