7 of the best places for you to go surfing in Northern Ireland and Donegal this year

From long, sandy stretches ideal for beginners to exposed reef breaks that challenge even the most seasoned riders, the region offers a wide variety of surf conditions backed by stunning scenery.
Whether you’re paddling out for the first time or chasing the next big swell, there’s something here for everyone.
Most of the top surf beaches are located along the Causeway Coast and the north-west, with a few standouts just across the border in Donegal.
The Atlantic delivers consistent swell to the north-facing beaches, particularly through the winter months, with sheltered corners offering more manageable waves on windier days.
Seasonal lifeguards are present on many of the popular beaches, but it’s worth noting which locations are suited for beginners and which are best left to the experts. Always check local conditions, tide times, and forecasts before entering the water.
Here are seven of the best spots for surfing in and around Northern Ireland:
1. Benone Strand, Co Londonderry
A go-to choice for surf schools and beginners, Benone Strand stretches for seven miles along the north coast, offering plenty of space to find your own peak. The beach is known for its clean, sandy bottom and absence of rocks or seaweed, making it a safe and accessible entry point for those new to surfing. Sheltered by the dramatic cliffs of Binevenagh and backed by rolling sand dunes, Benone is not just about the waves – the views across to Donegal are impressive, too. The beach is lifeguarded during the summer season and is suitable at all tide stages. Photo: Tourism NI Content Pool
2. Castlerock Beach, Co Londonderry
Castlerock is a more advanced spot, often drawing experienced surfers keen to catch the right-hand wave that peels off the pier. Winter, especially February, brings the most consistent clean swell here, though changing tides can create tricky conditions – the water depth can vary by up to 10 metres across the day. While the broad beach may look inviting, surfers need to pay attention to shifting currents and incoming tides. Lifeguards are present seasonally. Photo: Visit Causeway
3. East Strand, Portrush, Co Antrim
East Strand is a favourite for beginners and intermediate surfers alike. Positioned close to the headland, the beach is relatively protected from strong north-westerly winds and usually features smaller, more manageable waves. It’s a popular year-round surf spot with consistent wave activity in the winter, especially in January. This exposed beach break offers both left and right-hand waves, and is surfable across all tides. Facilities are good, and the beach has received the Seaside Award in recent years. It’s often busy, particularly in peak season. Lifeguards operate during summer. Photo: Visit Causeway
4. Portstewart Strand, Co Londonderry
Another solid option for those progressing their surf skills, Portstewart Strand has a reasonably consistent wave pattern and is best in spring, especially April. While the beach gets exposed to westerly winds, the eastern corner tends to hold up well on bigger days. Waves here break left and right and can be ridden at all stages of the tide. As with neighbouring beaches, local windswells combine with Atlantic groundswells to create varied surf conditions. Lifeguards are on duty during peak months. Photo: Visit Causeway
