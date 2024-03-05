7 of the best places to get up close to horses across Northern Ireland

Horse riding and caring for horses can help to boost confidence, improve mental health, improve coordination and reduce stress. Horse riding is also a fun way to get your blood pumping and boost endorphins.
Northern Ireland’s stunning countryside is the perfect place to go out for a horse ride whilst admiring the beaches, loughs, coasts, forest trails and mountains that you can discover along the way.
Here are seven of the best places to get up close to horses across Northern Ireland:
1. Sheans Horse Farm 38 Coolkeeran Road, Armoy, Ballymoney
Explore the stunning north coast on a 5-star rated, tailor-made horseback tour with Danny McKinley or one of his guides. All their horse riding sessions at the centre are off-road, and they offer experiences for all levels of riding, regardless of age and ability. Gallop by the crashing waves of the north coast whilst on a horseback tour and discover some of the country’s most iconic historical sites.For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: discover ni
2. St Patrick’s Way Stables Mearne Road, Saul, Downpatrick
Explore the beautiful Lough Money Lake on a horse or pony trek. Discovering the lake in this unique way will enable you to take in all of its beauty whilst connecting with your horse.At St Patrick’s Way Stables, children are encouraged to learn the fun of horse riding in a safe environment. As this tour is accessible, it is suitable for all abilities and can be a relaxed beginner's introduction to the world of horses and horse riding. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: discover ni
3. Lessans Riding Stables 126 Monlough Road, Saintfield, Ballynahinch
Lessans Riding Stables offer horse riding lessons, trekking and hacking on small country roads throughout the area. As a British Horse Society-approved riding school just three miles from Carryduff, they offer multiple sessions to suit differing needs, including private group rides, riding for the disabled, children’s parties and show jumping. They also offer pony camps and clubs, making this the perfect spot to get to know these stunning animals.For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: discover ni
4. Gransha Equestrian Centre 10A Kerrs Road, Bangor
Set on 42 acres of land, this British Horse Society-approved centre is suitable for all abilities. Their facilities include two large indoor arenas, a superb water complex and a sunken lane. The Gransha team runs various events, from fun days and pony camps to national competitions and training days. This is the perfect place to spark your interest in caring for or riding horses.For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: discover ni