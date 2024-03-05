7 of the best places to get up close to horses across Northern Ireland

2 . St Patrick’s Way Stables Mearne Road, Saul, Downpatrick

Explore the beautiful Lough Money Lake on a horse or pony trek. Discovering the lake in this unique way will enable you to take in all of its beauty whilst connecting with your horse.At St Patrick’s Way Stables, children are encouraged to learn the fun of horse riding in a safe environment. As this tour is accessible, it is suitable for all abilities and can be a relaxed beginner's introduction to the world of horses and horse riding. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: discover ni