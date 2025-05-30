3 . Fort Evergreen Pet & Play Farm, Warrenpoint, Co Down

‘Where adventure and animal magic unite!’ they claim, and this is not an overstatement. Fort Evergreen Pet & Play Farm does indeed bring the magic of imagination to life. It offers a soft indoor play area, with four large dragon slides and an array of colour; along with a Jurassic Walk and Dino dig zone. Whilst viewing paddocks and a petting and bonding nursery are available, it is the added gift shop and Silly Moos ice-cream parlour that give this Pet Farm its multi-faceted charm. For more information, go to fortevergreen.co.uk Photo: DiscoverNI