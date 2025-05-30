An impressive surge in the popularity of these lively ventures, has been attracting those who value all things fun, furry and feathered.
The amazing thing about petting farms is that not only do they allow us to get in touch with the great outdoors, but they also provide undeniable mental and physical health benefits.
Each petting farm, whilst providing opportunities to get up close to its adorable inhabitants, also has its own unique features.
Here are seven petting farms across Northern Ireland that the whole family will enjoy.
1. Streamvale Farm, Belfast
Streamvale Farm is a family farm that has been open to the public for 35 years. It not only offers a hands-on experience with the animals, but also generates live shows, specific cuddle and feeding times, free tractor and barrel rides, play areas and more. For more information, go to streamvale.com Photo: Streamvale Farm Facebook
2. C&J’s Animal Park, Portadown, Co Armagh
C&J’s Animal Park is a family run organisation that offers a slightly more exotic twist to the farm-life experience. They provide the opportunity to meet farm animals, reptiles, bunnies and endangered animals, such as the Black and White ruffed lemur, from the rainforests of Madagascar. Alongside the expansive range of animal company, they provide indoor and outdoor picnic areas, tea, coffee and small snacks. Animal handling sessions are an option for those brave enough to get up close. For more information, go to cjsanimalpark.com Photo: C&J’s Animal Park Facebook
3. Fort Evergreen Pet & Play Farm, Warrenpoint, Co Down
‘Where adventure and animal magic unite!’ they claim, and this is not an overstatement. Fort Evergreen Pet & Play Farm does indeed bring the magic of imagination to life. It offers a soft indoor play area, with four large dragon slides and an array of colour; along with a Jurassic Walk and Dino dig zone. Whilst viewing paddocks and a petting and bonding nursery are available, it is the added gift shop and Silly Moos ice-cream parlour that give this Pet Farm its multi-faceted charm. For more information, go to fortevergreen.co.uk Photo: DiscoverNI
4. The Ark Open Farm, Newtownards, Co Down
The Ark Farm is a truly organic experience that caters to school trips, birthday parties and family outings. It engages children in the practical running of farm life, whilst creating novelty moments such as bottle-feeding lambs and feeding real Reindeer. Not only this but it also boasts of having sweeping, spacious fairy and dinosaur lands, for children (of all ages) to explore. For more information, go to thearkopenfarm.co.uk Photo: The Ark Open Farm Facebook
