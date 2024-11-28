2 . Mission Santa, Armagh Planetarium: until December 23

A real treat that is different from the typical grottos found across Northern Ireland, Mission Santa inside the Armagh Planetarium is an immersive experience like no other, providing the whole family with the chance to help save Mr Claus himself. Complete with a present and printed photograph for every child, this 90 minute long session will take place every Saturday and Sunday ahead of Christmas Day, so book your tickets for this live theatrical performance before they fly off. For more information, go to armaghobservatoryplanetarium.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173598378/events/428662137 Photo: DiscoverNI