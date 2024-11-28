Arguably one of the most magical pastimes during the festive season, introducing your kids to Santa before the big day is a pivotal moment in any childhood.
Make way for special memories that you can treasure and remember for many years to come.
Take a look through these seven Co Armagh destinations where your little ones can meet Santa this Christmas:
1. Christmas Wonderland, Markethill: December 13-14
Visit a Christmas Wonderland this festive season and meet Father Christmas inside Santa’s Grotto between December 13-14 in Markethill. Your children will rejoice at meeting everyone’s favourite bearded magic man, with extra special additions of a Christmas tree wish decoration and gift being thrown in for the low price of £15 per child. For more information, go to allevents.in/armagh/christmas-wonderland-and-activities-including-santas-grotto/200027113292245 Photo: unsplash
2. Mission Santa, Armagh Planetarium: until December 23
A real treat that is different from the typical grottos found across Northern Ireland, Mission Santa inside the Armagh Planetarium is an immersive experience like no other, providing the whole family with the chance to help save Mr Claus himself. Complete with a present and printed photograph for every child, this 90 minute long session will take place every Saturday and Sunday ahead of Christmas Day, so book your tickets for this live theatrical performance before they fly off. For more information, go to armaghobservatoryplanetarium.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173598378/events/428662137 Photo: DiscoverNI
3. Santa in the Tower, Portadown: November 30 - December 21
Held inside Portadown’s St Mark’s Church of Ireland, Santa in the Tower sees the main man himself visit the County Armagh town from November 30 onwards Children both within and outside of the congregation can embrace the chance to see Father Christmas in his grotto on the first floor of the tower, meaning all members of the community . For more information, go to eventbrite.com/o/st-marks-parish-church-portadown-36121058783 Photo: St Mark's Church
4. Santa on Tour, Armagh: December 1
Catch Santa on his tour across County Armagh and County Down when he stops in Armagh city on Sunday December 1 from 1pm to 4pm. Bringing a wealth of festivities and joyous vibes to the local children, the Santa on Tour bus will rock up just in time for the first day of advent. For more information, go to santaontourabc.com/christmas-light-switch-on Photo: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon
