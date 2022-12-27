Northern Ireland is known for its stunning scenery, rolling green hills, cinematic landscapesand hidden gems such as our friendly seaside towns and endearing villages.
With three corners of the country being surrounded by picturesque coastlines, there are a whole host of different towns and villages to check out by the sea.
Here are some of the best seaside places to visit in the winter when staying inside and keeping warm just doesn’t interest you.
1. Ballycastle
Ballycastle is a seaside town in Co Antrim surrounded by stunning glens, magical forests and ancient rocks. Situated on the stunning north coast, you can enjoy great views
of Rathlin Island just offshore the Ballycastle Strand and of the Mull of Kintyre. There's a great beach for surfing, swimming and watersports and the town is also famous for its
longstanding festival the Ould Lammas Fair, which celebrates the harvest.
2. Portrush
Portrush is a fun loving seaside town that grew from a small fishing village into a very popular holiday destination for Northern Ireland locals and those from all around the world.
Home to three beautiful beaches, it is filled with friendly people and tons of activities for people of all ages. All beaches are perfect for water sports, swimming, walking and admiring the sweeping views.
3. Cushendun
If you’re looking for a peaceful and quiet seaside visit, Cushendun is more quaint, with only a few guesthouses and restaurants to be found, giving a more authentic experience of an Irish seaside town. It’s also a great launchpad to visit the Game of Thrones sites on the north coast, with the Cushendun Caves being located here. Mary McBride’s Bar has one of the ten famous Game of Thrones doors that are hidden in pubs all over Northern Ireland, also providing a great spot to shelter from the cold.
4. Warrenpoint
Warrenpoint is a favourite spot for people from Counties Armagh and Down, as it lies on the border between the north and south of Ireland. Warrenpoint has activities for history buffs, adrenaline junkies, and beach lovers alike. You can see the Narrow Water Castle, an Elizabethan tower house built in 1568, chill out in Warrenpoint Park, or visit NorthEast Adventures for some paint-balling with your friends.
