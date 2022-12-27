3. Cushendun

If you’re looking for a peaceful and quiet seaside visit, Cushendun is more quaint, with only a few guesthouses and restaurants to be found, giving a more authentic experience of an Irish seaside town. It’s also a great launchpad to visit the Game of Thrones sites on the north coast, with the Cushendun Caves being located here. Mary McBride’s Bar has one of the ten famous Game of Thrones doors that are hidden in pubs all over Northern Ireland, also providing a great spot to shelter from the cold.

Photo: unsplash