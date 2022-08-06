7 spectacular stately homes In Northern Ireland you can see inside

1. Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Hillsborough

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens is a late 18th Century Irish Big House and Georgian home, the official home of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and a royal residence. Hillsborough Castle has connections to The Troubles and was a key venue where historic negotiations took place to end conflict and create peace with discussions in 1988 led to the approval of the Good Friday Agreement. Although the castle is a revelation in itself, a variety of remarkable paintings from the Royal Collection, the Schorr Collection and contemporary Irish artists can also be seen. Things to be aware of when visiting Hillsborough Castle and Gardens: When booking your selected time slot is your entry time for the castle although you can wander around the garden at any time of your visit. Hillsborough is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm with the last entry to the castle 4pm. For more information, go to hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle/