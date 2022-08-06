7 spectacular stately homes In Northern Ireland you can see inside

From historic castles to heritage homes, the interiors of many of these beautiful buildings range from opulent to nodding back to a time gone by.
Check out these seven spectacular stately homes across Northern Ireland:
1. Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Hillsborough
Hillsborough Castle and Gardens is a late 18th Century Irish Big House and Georgian home, the official home of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and a royal residence. Hillsborough Castle has connections to The Troubles and was a key venue where historic negotiations took place to end conflict and create peace with discussions in 1988 led to the approval of the Good Friday Agreement. Although the castle is a revelation in itself, a variety of remarkable paintings from the Royal Collection, the Schorr Collection and contemporary Irish artists can also be seen. Things to be aware of when visiting Hillsborough Castle and Gardens: When booking your selected time slot is your entry time for the castle although you can wander around the garden at any time of your visit. Hillsborough is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm with the last entry to the castle 4pm. For more information, go to hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle/
2. Castle Ward, Downpatrick
Castle Ward mansion house was built in 1766. The house has two noticeably diverse architectural styles, one half in a classical Palladian style and the other in Gothic. It is believed that this was due to a disagreement between Bernard Ward, 1st Viscount of Bangor and his wife Lady Anne who preferred a Gothic style as they separated shortly after the house was completed. There is no need to book your visit to Castle Ward in advance and tickets for non members are £5 at the door or free with a National Trust membership. Don’t forget to explore Castle Ward’s nature trails, The Woodland and Adventure play area and try out the delicious traybakes and scones in the Stableyard Tea-room. The mansion is open from 11am to 4pm, the grounds are open from 9am to 6pm and the tea room is open 10am to 5pm. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk/castle-ward
3. Belfast Castle
Resting in Cave Hill Country Park is one of Northern Ireland’s most famous landmarks first built by the Normans in the late 12th Century and rebuilt in 1870 by the decision of Marquis of Donegal, head of the Chichester family after the first castle was burned down. Supported by Hewitt and Haslam Partnership architects, £2 million was invested in 1978 into the castle and the castle reopened in 1988, it is now a favoured location for weddings, business meetings and events. Belfast Castle is open to the public from 9am until 6pm and the Castle Tavern is open for refreshments and snacks weekdays from 10am to 4pm and weekends from 10am to 6pm. For more information, go to belfastcastle.co.uk
4. Mount Stewart, Newtownards
Mount Stewart house is a neoclassical house, home of the Marquesses of Londonderry, the Stewart family in 1744. The Stewart family played an important role in British and Irish social and political life and the home reflects this. Mount Stewart is open seven days a week for guided tours Monday to Wednesday from 11am to 3:30pm and Thursday and Friday from am / free flow pm with one guided tour at 3:30pm, weekends and bank holidays free flow all day. Make sure to visit the shop, tearoom, gardens and trails which close 30 minutes before the house closes. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk/mount-stewart